Biocentric

Biocentric

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mankh's avatar
Mankh
Mar 11, 2024

Thx, Max. Yeah that makes lots of sense. I have similar view as far as building community, though with my lifestyle its more so via the arts and with personal choices, for example, when visiting various towns near rivers, harbors, etc. i make a point to go near the water and commune with/pray for the water and "all the relations" and that also helps me stay centered because then a trip to the store is not just a trip to the store, plus i often get ideas for writings and such like. As far as more specific activism, obviously those on the front lines have no choice but to organize and make direct actions, and others, seems like you, choose to be pro-active with being on front lines yet not restricted to that, which is admirable. So in general, yeah agree that the building of community and networks is essential, and with more than humans.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mankh's avatar
Mankh
Mar 11, 2024

A helpful list for many people. One question, Max, can you say a little more of what you mean by "wield political power"?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Max Wilbert
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Max Wilbert
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture