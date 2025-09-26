Activism is Being Outlawed. Here's How to Keep Ourselves Safe While Continuing the Fight.

Welcome to Biocentric, a newsletter about sustainability, overshoot, greenwashing, and resistance. It’s written by me, Max Wilbert, the co-author of Bright Green Lies: How the Environmental Movement Lost Its Way and What We Can Do About It, co-founder of Protect Thacker Pass, and organizer with the Community Legal Environmental Defense Fund.

Above is my latest video update. In it, I discuss various forms of backlash against activists and community organizers. I reflect on the social ecology experiments taking place in Rojava. I share some thoughts on the genocide in Gaza. And, I dive into a reader question about degrowth in practice.

Below, I’ll share a number of interviews, recommended resources and videos, draft projects, and more.

Thoughts, Reflections, and Reads

The featured image at the top of this post is of a man named Dale. I photographed him in the winter of 2010. Tears ran down his face while he sat on the cold streets of downtown Vancouver, BC. The Olympic Games were in Vancouver that year, which cost nearly $2 billion. Meanwhile, Dale sat alone while thousands of people walked by, ignoring him on their way to and from the shops. We stopped, sat with him, spoke with him, and gave him some money and extra clothes. The way that homeless people are treated in our culture is an extension of the enclosure of the commons. Those without property and wealth are worthless in capitalism. My good friend Ben Price wrote a brilliant essay on this topic recently, which I highly recommend.

My brilliant friend Kara Huntermoon, who is now on Substack ( Ecological Integration ) was interviewed by another friend, Rachel Donald , on her podcast Planet:Critical. I highly recommend this one. If you live in Oregon, Kara offers regular hands on classes in various land-based, permaculture, and localization skills.

If you haven’t heard, a new blockade defending old-growth forest in the Walbran Valley on Vancouver Island has been established for over a month now. Here’s an update from the front lines. I hope to bring you an interview from one of the key movement leaders in coming weeks.

Photo by the wonderful Brandi Morin.

Decades ago, Martin Luther King Jr. wrote that “Law and order exist for the purpose of establishing justice, and... when they fail in this purpose they become the dangerously structured dams that block the flow of social progress.” His sentiment is echoed in this powerful video from Shahid Bolsen, which includes a very insightful segment that we all need to listen to. A brief excerpt: “If you are going to become a resistance activist, you need to understand that means you are embarking on a life of crime, as far as your society is concerned.” While I don’t agree with Bolsen on everything, this video is well worth your time.

On that note, a powerful new piece in ZMagazine titled “Sabotage is on the menu” documents how the climate movement in the UK, increasingly driven underground due to draconian crackdowns, is targeting the fossil fuel industry and their funders and partners in a campaign of eco-sabotage . This movement has been largely inspired by the bold sabotage actions taken by the inimitable Palestine Action. The piece includes some detail on organizational structures, security, communications, and target selection.

Here’s an interview I did earlier this month about infiltration, surveillance, government repression, and how our movements stay safe through security culture:

Remember, if you’re engaging in any type of serious resistance work, that cell phones (even “dumb” phones) are tracking devices. This recent article on ICE, for example, details how agents use software from evil software giant (is there any other kind?) Palantir “to track a person’s location, including their ‘route and movement’, hour by hour using cell phone tower records.”

How to use Signal groups for activism from the movement technologist Micah Lee is well worth reading if you want a primer on this essential tool. If you’re not already using encrypted communication for all activism, including that which is completely legal, now is the time to start. Google and Facebook will happily turn over all your private messages, emails, and files to the federales without a warrant; they want big government contracts to keep the money flowing. We’re in the era of open fascism and AI surveillance. There’s no room to be sloppy now.

More on the privacy and security front: Proton, the company behind ProtonMail, is releasing a series of YouTube videos on digital privacy, surveillance, and strategies for resisting the rising panopticon. While their approach is limited to basic civil libertarianism, the videos are well-worth watching, especially if you haven’t followed these issues in detail:

In July, I helped to organize an event that brought together frontline activists and revolutionaries from the United States and the Philippines to discuss strategy and security in the face of increasingly authoritarian governments . I highly recommend watching if you are an organizer working to defend sites of struggle against a rising tide of state repression that defines the neo-confederacy, the openly racist and brutal repression state that we live in today. Check out the recording over at Truth and Reckoning, my other Substack publication.

I was interviewed prior to this event on KPFA’s Full Circle show. Here’s the recording: 1× 0:00 -59:58 Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Inspiration

“Do I have to convince you of a utopia before you will take action against a tyranny? Have our spirits decayed to the point where the only actions we will take are in the pursuit of self-interest and self-preservation? What happened to the time when we willingly committed acts of self-sacrifice for generations we haven’t even met yet? Does this not speak of the need to transform our way of being and thinking? I long for the time when our spirits soared with the opportunity for to prove our valor and honor in the pursuit of justice. Is it not time to find our warrior spirit and go out to wage acts of honor?” — Sakej Ward, Mi’kmaq Nation

