The Green Mosaic: Reflections, Reads, and Reviews
Interviews, project updates, campaign news, and more
Welcome to Biocentric, a newsletter about sustainability, overshoot, greenwashing, and resistance. It's written by me, Max Wilbert, the co-author of Bright Green Lies: How the Environmental Movement Lost Its Way and What We Can Do About It and co-founder of Protect Thacker Pass.
If you want to follow, you can subscribe for free. Paid subscribers, in return for supporting this publication, our mentorship program, and the activism you see here, receive access to private posts (such as this one) which contain behind-the-scenes reports and unreleased drafts.
What I’m Doing
On November 20th, Protect Thacker Pass published a press release profiling the six defendants in our legal case. This had led to a good amount of media attention on the bullying tactics of Lithium Nevada Corporation. Here are a few of the resulting interviews and stories:
On November 22nd, I was interviewed by Dennis Bernstein on KPFA’s Flashpoints radio show:
On November 26th, Will Falk was interviewed on KNPR, Nevada Public Radio.
On November 27th, the wonderfulhosted Dean Barlese, Bhie-Cie Zahn Nahtzu, Will Falk, and me on his program :
On December 21st, KOLO TV in Reno ran a segment about our legal defense.
On other topics: back in early October, I was on First Voices Radio for a conversation with Tiokasin Ghosthorse about my essay “Alternative Cultures Are Beautiful and Important. They're Also Not Enough.” Here’s that interview:
I released two short videos recently:
I’m now on Bluesky, so if you’re active on that platform, you can find me here. Regardless, I’m planning to get off most (possibly all) social media in 2025, so I could use your help in sharing the pieces I publish here on these platforms.
