The deep blues and greens of pure water in the high mountains on a wet, cold day. Photo by the author.

What I’m Doing

On November 20th, Protect Thacker Pass published a press release profiling the six defendants in our legal case. This had led to a good amount of media attention on the bullying tactics of Lithium Nevada Corporation. Here are a few of the resulting interviews and stories:

On November 22nd, I was interviewed by Dennis Bernstein on KPFA’s Flashpoints radio show:

On November 26th, Will Falk was interviewed on KNPR, Nevada Public Radio.

On November 27th, the wonderful Jordan Chariton hosted Dean Barlese, Bhie-Cie Zahn Nahtzu, Will Falk, and me on his program Status Coup News :

