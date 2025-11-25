A wise marmot high in an alpine meadow. Photo by the author.

“Never in human history has a continent been severed by a wall.” A Team of All Goalies Never Wins No Perfect Village Pornsick Police There is No Safety Under Empire On the State of Environmental Journalism How Much Wild Nature Do We Need? Mothers and Babies Need Permaculture Reindeer or Rare Earths? China is Intrinsic to the Functioning of Capitalism Details About Chinese Surveillance and Propaganda Companies How the Left Got Fucked State and Local Governments Can Protect the Land — If They’re Willing to Be Bold The Illusion of Choice Free Speech (Norman Finkelstein, Cornel West, and Nadine Strossen) Environmental Front Lines: putting legs to the words - a conversation with Max Wilbert Is Violence Part of Resistance?: No River, No Flood Digital Threat Modeling Under Authoritarianism How to Setup and Use a Burner Phone Community Resistance + Resilience with Max Wilbert The “Self-Management” Phase of Colonial Genocide Music Video The Beauty of the World Final Words

1. “Never in human history has a continent been severed by a wall.”

Writing at

,

report from a recent rally on the Arizona-Mexico border, where the federal government is building a 30-foot wall across the entire North American continent.

On top of the racist scapegoating of immigrants to expand political power and the “fortress America” nationalism driving this effort (topics I intend to cover in an upcoming piece here on Biocentric), ecologists predict it will have catastrophic consequences for jaguars, ocelots, black bears, and countless other species who have roamed back and forth across the imaginary border line for millions of years.

Read it here.

2. A Team of All Goalies Never Wins

In this piece, the

proposes a series of offensive legislative moves from the US environmental movement. While I personally don’t choose to focus my efforts on work “inside the system” such as that highlighted in this post, I have great respect for those who do — at least those who do so in a biocentric spirit (I have some friends among the organizations listed in this piece, readers of

among them).

Biocentric

Even if (as I believe) the legal and political systems that maintain these protections may soon collapse and thus become irrelevant, if these lands are destroyed in the meantime, they’re ecologically dead. But if they’re protected in the near term, they might survive what comes after. Every scrap of biodiversity and functional ecosystem matters, so I have HUGE respect for those who protect land, tangibly, in the here and now.

This topic — reform vs. revolution, essentially — is another one that I am working on a piece for to publish here in the future.

3. No Perfect Village

Writing in

, the incomparable

discusses the reality of living in community:

“Community-building is usually invoked like it’s a soft, warm, _idealistic_ thing. Shared meals, collective joy. And sometimes, yes, it is. But in truth, it’s mostly uncomfortable, necessary work that asks us to stand in the mess of each other’s lives without flinching. And we’re not good at it. I am not good at it. Decades of individualism have stripped those skills out of us. We don’t know how to listen without fixing. How to stay present when someone else’s pain scrapes against our own. How to keep showing up even when it’s hard. Especially when it’s hard. Centuries ago, our villages held these skills instinctively. Mutual reliance wasn’t an ideal—it was the fabric of survival. People worked, mourned, celebrated, and _endured_ in proximity, _bound by necessity_. That closeness forged interpersonal tools we can now only infer: unspoken understandings, shared rhythms, collective witness. In our race to modernize, to become sophisticated, we’ve lost all of that. We’ve been trained into self-contained units. Our mutual concern is performative. And now, as the climate crisis accelerates, we need those skills more than ever—but they’ve atrophied.”

The piece is well-worth a read.

4. Pornsick Police

Also on the topic of community, my friend

, writing at

, relates the story of the New Zealand deputy police commissioner being prosecuted for possession of child and bestiality pornography. She explains the prevalence police sexual assault, and reminds us that, “If we want safe communities, we need to build them together, from the grassroots, without assuming the authorities will do it for us.“

Read it here.

(Renee also recently wrote about COINTELPRO, the secret US government program to infiltrate, undermine, and attack activist groups, and referenced my recent piece on state repression).

5. There is No Safety Under Empire

At

, my friend

reflects on being

for merely discussing the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

“When I was being fired by AWE, one of the things the administrator said to me was, “‘our love for Palestinians is getting in the way of your teaching.”’ I do love Palestinians, and it isn’t getting in the way. My love is the way, as is yours. I love all people fighting for collective liberation. I even love the ones who aren’t there yet, but who will one day realize what’s at stake for our souls and join us in the long work of freedom.”

6. On the State of Environmental Journalism

On his new Substack

, longtime environmental journalist

, who has published in major legacy publications including

and

,

:

“Something else that has greatly bothered me about the state of environmental journalism: it has to do, again, with the Adivasi of Odisha, specifically the ideological framing around the industrial machine the Adivasi are battling. Mining giant Vedanta Resources, a London-based privately held corporation with $22 billion in assets, wants to tear to pieces the mountains of Odisha and dig out the rich reserves of bauxite there. Bauxite is essential for the production of aluminum, which is required in great volume for the production of so-called ‘green’ technologies, including wind turbines, solar panels, and batteries for storage of green electricity. What do editorial gatekeepers have to say about this? Too often I hear subtle variants of the gotta break some eggs to make an omelet argument. The ideological framing is that ‘progress’ will win out one way or another and those who stand in the path of progress will be swept aside in the end.”

7. How Much Wild Nature Do We Need?

HarpersVanity Fair

For those who aren’t aware, a small but growing cohort of climate scientists contends that global warming is driven much more than is commonly acknowledged by what is blandly called “land use change” in the climate literature: clearcuts, urban sprawl, industrial agriculture, and other forms of degrading and destroying natural ecosystems.

One of the scientists on the cutting edge of this research is

who writes at

. She and her colleagues argue that it’s not just the carbon released from destroying ecosystems that matters. Instead, they posit that ecosystems actively regulate climate through processes that are more complex than we currently understand, but that include transpiration, cloud formation, and moderation of extremes. As one example, she cites this paper:

“The concept of biotic regulation provides a distinct perspective on why we need wilderness. There is the carbon-centric view: we believe that we need trees to absorb CO2 from the atmosphere. Strictly speaking, this view is not about wilderness or nature at all, because its logical extension is to cut down trees (understood as “carbon sticks”) and bury or burn them to make room for new sticks. Another view is that we need wilderness to maintain biodiversity, the number of species on Earth. This view has its own controversies. If you take boreal and temperate forests, for example, they don’t have as many species as tropical forests. We can safely conserve all of their species locally, say, in Scandinavia. Does that mean that the remaining wilderness in the boreal forests doesn’t need to be protected? The proposition stemming from the biotic regulation concept is that we need to protect natural self-sustaining ecosystems in an area sufficient for them to perform their climate-regulating function on a regional and global scale. That is to say, we should not protect wild nature as an ecological museum. We should protect wild nature as a working mechanism for climate stabilization.”

If you like to read science, Anastassia is worth following. (

,

, and

also write on this topic).

8. Babies and Mothers Need Permaculture

As the son of a midwife, I was raised with the understanding that the mother-child dyad is the center of human culture. My friend

wrote on

recently:

“Babies and mothers need a healthy ecology with room to explore and grow. Babies and mothers need sustainable, toxin-free food. Babies and mothers need a functioning water cycle.Babies and mothers need a healthy climate. Babies and mothers need an end to war. Babies and mothers need a stable village to help raise the children. In fact, if everyone on the entire planet oriented their lives towards meeting the needs of our most vulnerable and dependent (the babies, and their direct caregivers, the nursing mothers), we would end all problems on this Earth. Not quickly, perhaps, but still: A single goal for all adults, and we end all problems.”

9. Reindeer or Rare Earths?

A group of journalists called

wrote a

on mining for the so-called “green transition” in indigenous Sámi territory in Kiruna, northern Sweden:

“Mining on Gabna land has been going on for 135 years. Kiruna’s Kiirunavaara mine is the largest underground iron-ore mine in the world today, four kilometres wide and 1,365 metres deep. It produces well over 20 million tonnes of ore each year. ‘There are already five mines on our land. They expand every year, leaving us fewer and fewer areas for our reindeer and for the survival of our culture,’ [Sámi reindeer herder Karin Kvarfordt] Niia says. Now comes the next incision: the Per-Geijer mine. Right next to Kiirunavaara, the state-owned mining company LKAB wants to open up a rare-earth deposit. An estimated 1.2 billion tonnes of minerals lie under Kiruna. Per-Geijer alone could supply 18 percent of Europe’s demand for rare-earth metals: for wind turbines, electric cars and military technologies. A strategic coup for Europe. For the Gabna Sámi, the end of the last unobstructed path for their herd. Laws like the 1991 Minerals Act define mining as an ‘overriding public interest’, trumping Indigenous rights... Of Sweden’s twelve active mines, most are on Sámi land. Ten to twenty new projects are in the pipeline – almost all in the north, almost all at the Sámi’s expense. ‘We have to fight every single mine in court. We must win our rights again and again,’ Kuhmunen says. Industry advances by salami tactics – a small extension here, a special exemption there – until the last corridor disappears... ‘We Sámi are being squeezed ever tighter,’ says Karin Niia. The pressure is not only material. In Sweden, one in three young Sámi herders has seriously considered suicide or attempted it, studies show – twice the rate of their non-Sámi peers. ‘It’s psychologically hard to bear,’ she says. ‘The burden is immense. It affects me, my family, our whole community. It’s about our future.’ Her question is aimed at Europe: ‘Can we still call it a green transition if the last Sámi land in Kiruna has to be sacrificed for it?’”

10. China is Intrinsic to the Functioning of Capitalism

writes:

“The red country, long imagined as the other of capitalist modernity, now stands embedded in its logistical core, assembling its goods and drinking in its signs. It is a scene not of contradiction but of recursive integration, in which the categories of producer and consumer, East and West, no longer hold. China, once imagined as modernity’s outside or philosophical other, now realises its most refined and operational form. The Coke bottle, once a metonym for Americanisation, no longer signifies the expansion of a particular culture but rather the condition of a world where signs, labour, and ideology circulate without a stable centre… Global capitalism, in its current integrated form, would not have been possible without China. Far from existing on the margins of capitalist modernity, China has functioned as its engine room: the site where global value chains are materialised, where the abstractions of finance find concrete form through labour, logistics, and infrastructure. Since the late twentieth century, China’s integration into the world economy has not represented a deviation from capitalism’s logic, but rather its radical amplification. The unprecedented scale, speed, and precision of contemporary capital accumulation rely on the productive and administrative capacities that China has developed within its unique model of state-market integration... China and the United States are no longer geopolitical rivals in the classical sense; they are co-architects of a planetary dispositif, whose operations depend not on liberal-democratic values but on predictive data, algorithmic governance, and logistical scalability... In this light, China does not stand as a new or alternative civilisational model. Instead, it represents the most refined instantiation of Western capitalism to date. It has absorbed the core logics of European modernity—rationalisation, secularisation, and accumulation—and fused them with a centralised cybernetic system of governance. What distinguishes the Chinese model is not its rejection of class contradictions but its capacity to modulate, manage, and contain them within a tightly integrated apparatus of state power, technological infrastructure, and ideological scripting. Class antagonisms are not abolished; they are rendered legible and governable through real-time data feedback, social credit systems, and algorithmic surveillance. The Chinese state has thus operationalised the contradictions that liberal democracies continue to displace into political crisis... What began as a revolutionary project to overturn global capitalism has, in the Chinese case, culminated in the consolidation of a highly centralised capitalist state.”

11. Details About Chinese Surveillance and Propaganda Companies

More on China and the parallels between their digital surveillance and censorship programs and those which operate in the West. This story was based on leaked documents:

“While people often look at China’s Great Firewall as a single, all-powerful government system unique to China, the actual process of developing and maintaining it works the same way as surveillance technology in the West. Geedge collaborates with academic institutions on research and development, adapts its business strategy to fit different clients’ needs, and even repurposes leftover infrastructure from its competitor The parallels with the West are hard to miss. A number of American surveillance and propaganda firms also started as academic projects before they were spun out into startups and grew by chasing government contracts. The difference is that in China, these companies operate with far less transparency. Their work comes to light only when a trove of documents slips onto the internet… It is tempting to think of the Great Firewall or Chinese propaganda as the outcome of a top-down master plan that only the Chinese Communist Party could pull off. But these leaks suggest a more complicated reality. Censorship and propaganda efforts must be marketed, financed, and maintained. They are shaped by the logic of corporate quarterly financial targets and competitive bids as much as by ideology­—except the customers are governments, and the products can control or shape entire societies.”

12. How the Left Got Fucked

This great piece from

, who writes from my hometown of Seattle, exposes the history of how the CIA funded the New Left in the 1960’s as part of a deliberate process to destabilize and undermine revolutionary people’s movements.

The process he describes is quite similar to what I’ve talked about in modern environmentalism, where a kind of “(un)natural selection” from funders brings the most attention, recruits, media coverage, and capacity to organizations which fit quite well into existing structures of power (capitalism, etc). I’m looking forward to reading the rest of the series.

13. State and Local Governments Can Protect the Land — If They’re Willing to Be Bold

Just as we’re seeing state and local governments flirt with the idea of resisting ICE by, for example, prosecuting federal agents when they commit state crimes (what a concept!) but mostly fail to follow through on these possibilities, states and localities also have the ability to intervene in the ongoing federal fire-sale on forests, oil wells, mines, and other “resources.”

While I disagree with the simplistic red-blue framing in this piece from

and

(as I’ve said many times before, Democrats in the United States have been responsible for just about as much ecocide and environmental destruction as Republicans have — which doesn’t mean there aren’t real differences between the parties, it’s just when it comes to extraction, those differences is pretty minimal), it presents a powerful set of tactics:

“The federal government may own the land, but the states own the water, the roads, the bridges, the fire laws, the air permits, the safety codes. They own the means of access—and access is everything. No road, no truck. No truck, no mine [logging project, oil well, etc]. No mine, no profit. If the governors of these states decided tomorrow that enough was enough, they could choke off the machine of destruction overnight: Close the roads. No trucks, no haul, no profit. States and counties control the access roads that make every mine, well, and clear-cut possible. Post weight limits, cite fire danger, require million-dollar bonds. Make every haul logistically impossible. Cut the water. Every extraction project needs water—for dust suppression, for processing, for life itself. State water agencies can deny temporary rights, suspend withdrawals, and enforce instream-flow laws. No water, no operation… Flood the courts. Injunctions for every single proposed action by the company who won the government contract to pillage the land. Even short-lived orders buy time, and time is the one thing extractors can’t afford.”

Will Democratic governors do this? The chances are essentially zero, but nonetheless this approach could be used at the local government level, and the political situation could change. This type of insurgent governance is likely to become increasingly relevant in the future.

14. The Illusion of Choice

Writing in

,

argues that lifestyle as a personal choice is largely an illusion. He

:

“We can argue that nobody actually chooses a lifestyle. Our presumed choosing is a result of all the education, parenthood, social connections, life experiences that we have been exposed to. If we grew up in a poor family with no experience of private clubs, golf courses, private yachts, having servants, travelling a lot, buying expensive things, we would never know this lifestyle was available to us. An Nguni Ubuntu aphorism reads that “a person is a person through other persons” which means that our personality is created only through interaction with other people, in a social context. We are who we are by adopting thoughts, feelings, behaviours, beliefs from other people. We can think, feel, and want to live in a certain way, after we had a presence in society. We cannot want things that we do not know about. We cannot live a lifestyle of which we have never heard about. We cannot imagine a life outside of our experience, or outside of what we learned from others. People in high income countries live a more comfortable life because it is available to them, not because they chose it. Sure, it seems that we choose to buy in supermarkets, but if they weren’t available, would we still do it? If big houses, SUVs, or cruise ships were not available, would anyone still want them? No, of course not.”

This analysis points towards two conclusions I’ve long held: first, that lifestyle politics are mostly a dead end, and second, that systemic change is usually a precursor to individual change (at least, when we’re looking on a mass scale).

15. Free Speech (Norman Finkelstein, Cornel West, and Nadine Strossen)

This discussion between Norman Finkelstein, Cornel West, and Nadine Strossen on the topic of free speech is fascinating. The section between roughly 2 hrs 20 min to 2 hrs 45 min I found particularly relevant.

16. Environmental Front Lines: putting legs to the words - a conversation with Max Wilbert

My friend Mankh interviewed me about writing, organizing, and resistance for his podcast. You can listen to the recording here (look for episode #259).

17. Is Violence Part of Resistance?: No River, No Flood

The historian

is cranking out a ton of valuable videos on the history of resistance movements, liberation struggles, and revolutions, with a focus on the political situation inside the United States. Here’s an example:

18. Digital Threat Modeling Under Authoritarianism

“Today’s world requires us to make complex and nuanced decisions about our digital security. Evaluating when to use a secure messaging app like Signal or WhatsApp, which passwords to store on your smartphone, or what to share on social media requires us to assess risks and make judgments accordingly. Arriving at any conclusion is an exercise in threat modeling. In security, threat modeling is the process of determining what security measures make sense in your particular situation. It’s a way to think about potential risks, possible defenses, and the costs of both. It’s how experts avoid being distracted by irrelevant risks or overburdened by undue costs.”

Worth reading in full.

19. How to Setup and Use a Burner Phone

There are all sorts of reasons to want to be able to use a phone without linking it to your real identity, and secure communications are part of any effective resistance movement. Wired Magazine published a primer on setting up and using a burner phone recently, if that’s something that would be useful to you.

20. Community Resistance + Resilience with Max Wilbert

Get in touch if you want to collaborate. Also, CELDF is currently fundraising, so if you can fund our work, or connect us with funders, please reach out.