Bald eagle enjoying the sunset view. Photo by the author.

Welcome to Biocentric, a newsletter about sustainability, greenwashing, and resistance to empire. I’m author and organizer Max Wilbert. If you want to follow, you can subscribe for free. Paid subscribers, in return for supporting this publication and the work you see here, receive access to rare private posts with behind-the-scenes reports and unreleased drafts. I can’t do this without support for readers, so thank you!

In this issue:

Prayer Walk on the imaɬ (Columbia River) - support needed Victory: blockade in the Black Hills stops mining on sacred Lakota territory “Land Less” — how Land Back is being cynically co-oped for logging old-growth What happens when you talk to ecologists? Questioning the usefulness of the term “collapse” The genocide in Gaza continues It’s the climate, stupid: the real cause of intense wildfires has little to do with “fuel” “What Revolution? Systemic Racism, Sexism, and Genocide from America’s Beginning” Journalists of the world, unite Nonviolence is violence, too — Somebody’s gotta die The data center rebellion is only the beginning Photos I Bolivian solidarity organization looking for board members BLM Logging Resistance Photos II Final words

Prayer Walk on the imaɬ (Columbia River) - support needed

A friend of mine, a language teacher from the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, is embarking on a prayer walk starting in mid-June. She’ll be walking from Astoria at the mouth of the Columbia River to the nuclear disaster site at Hanford, Washington. I hope to join her for part of the route.

We’re looking for people who might be able to help us along the way with logistics — housing, food, shuttling supplies, camp sites, and so on. Please get in touch if you want to help.

Victory: blockade in the Black Hills stops mining on sacred Lakota territory

Brandi Morin, who I first connected with through the Thacker Pass battle, wrote in early May about Lakota people and allies blockading a mining site in the sacred Black Hills of South Dakota.

Within days, 9 tribes filed a lawsuit against the project as well, and after a few weeks, the mining company backed down and canceled their planned drilling. This is a good way to stop projects: get out ahead of them, move fast, and hit hard. If we fight, sometimes we win.

“Land Less” — how Land Back is being cynically co-oped for logging old-growth

In February, I wrote about the “biggest threat to the west coast rainforest this century: Bill S.2554, which would permanently privatize 115,200 acres, including 80,000 acres of old-growth rainforest, into the hands of privately owned logging corporations — all behind a veil of “justice” for indigenous people.” At that time, I interviewed Tlingit matriarch and longtime forest defender Wanda Culp. A new film and action alert on this topic is online here.

The “Landless Bill” has been introduced in Congress, threatening to privatize thousands of acres of roadless old growth forests in the Tongass National Forest. Joshua Wright, a young environmental watchdog, teams up with Wanda Culp, a fierce Tlingit matriarch, to confront the political forces driving this push to sell off one of the Earth’s last great temperate rainforests.

My friend Joshua Wright, who works closely with Wanda on this issue, is now here on Substack, and recently published a bonus interview with more details.

What happens when you talk to ecologists?

Christopher Ketcham writes:

“After a decade covering the hollowing out, neutering and stupefaction of an increasingly bureaucratized environmental movement... I’ve found that in the mob of humanity the few wise and trustworthy people are the ecologists, those who understand the sophisticated big-picture tapestry of the laws of nature, which in the end are the only laws that matter.”

Questioning the usefulness of the term “collapse”

Rachel Donald writes:

“I dislike the word “collapse” to describe what we are living through. As Luke Kemp details in Goliath’s Curse, residents of empires which history dictates were in collapse often did not realise themselves. Collapse is not a singular event but a protracted and painful decline, a slow erosion of what is and an erasure of what could be. It is experienced as a new normal for every generation who accept worse living conditions than their parents (the housing market is our greatest example of this, to my eyes: my mother’s generation would never have accepted to pay hundreds of thousands for a boxy city apartment, but my own generation readily saddle themselves with lifelong debt just to get on the mysterious “property ladder”, unaware it likely now leads to nowhere.) I am still yet to find the word I prefer to use instead of collapse, but I am coming closer to a definition. Empires always eventually give out, and while their death rattle is often painful it does not signal the end of human society. On the contrary, the death of great vehicles of inequality are often a good thing for the 99%.”

I too lean towards linguistic flexibility rather than dogmatism. After all, language is the map, not the territory. Collapse is a useful term in some ways, but limited in others.

The genocide in Gaza continues

As Lee Camp writes, Israel has now stolen and occupied 60% of Gaza (an already small area, roughly the size and shape of Seattle), forcing the survivors of the ongoing genocide to live in the remaining 40% of rubble. Meanwhile, the heroes of the latest Samud Flotilla were intercepted by the IDF in international waters, kidnapped, beaten, humiliated, and sexually assaulted.

Today I saw a sticker on a lamppost that simply said “Nuke Tel Aviv.” Who’s surprised?Public opinion towards the genocide state Israel continues to tank, and young people are rebelling. Is it any wonder that sabotage against arms factories has become more and more popular among the Palestine solidarity movement, and support for the movements resisting Israel and the US militarily is high and rising?

It’s the climate, stupid: the real cause of intense wildfires isn’t “fuel”

George Wuerthner writes:

“The ultimate cause of larger blazes is warming climate. Until we, as a society, seriously address climate change and work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, no amount of logging or prescribed burning will result in fewer large blazes. In the meantime, the only viable way to protect homes and communities is to ramp up home hardening to reduce the vulnerability of structures to ignition.”

Fire ecologist Chad Hansen, who has done more work than perhaps any other single person to dispel the fire-phobic mythology that powers modern salvage logging and industrial thinning paradigms, often says that forests "can thrive after a high-intensity burn.” He reminds us that forests are not individual trees, but rather processes — of which fire, even high-intensity fire, is often a key part.

These issues are incredibly consequential. Right now, Congress is considering a bill called the “Save the Sequoias Act” that would do the exact opposite of what the name implies, authorizing post-fire logging in groves which have burned and are naturally regenerating quite successfully. The John Muir Project has headed up resistance to this terrible bill.

I’ve been making notes for a more detailed piece on fire ecology which I intend to publish here later on, but in the meantime, here is a pair of prior posts I wrote on this topic: Thinning and Logging Aren’t a “Solution” to Wildfires (2024), Wildfire and Recovery (2022).

“What Revolution? Systemic Racism, Sexism, and Genocide from America’s Beginning”

Cross post from CELDF:

As the Federal government celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, nationalistic propaganda based in American exceptionalism and lies about the real history of the USA are proliferating.

Did you know that the Declaration of Independence argued that secession was justified on the basis that the British had “endeavoured to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions”? Or that the Union’s first president, George Washington, was given the name ‘Town Destroyer’ by members of the Iroquois confederacy?

This conversation between Anne Keala Kelly (Kānaka Maoli (Hawaiian) / Irish), Dina Gilio-Whitaker (Colville Confederated Tribes descendant), CELDF’s Education Director Ben Price, and CELDF’s Community Resistance and Resilience Program Director Max Wilbert discusses the the real founding of the United States and the colonial violence that hidden behind rhetoric of “freedom” and ideas such as “all men are created equal.”

We discuss:

The roots of systemic racism, colonialism, and genocide in US culture

The Doctrine of Discovery as founding myth and animating force for the ongoing colonial process

Racial and patriarchal hierarchies as pillars of US government and society

Strategies for resistance, decolonization, and spiritual renewal

Anne Keala Kelly (Kānaka Maoli (Hawaiian) / Irish) is an award-winning filmmaker, journalist, writer, editor, podcaster, and activist whose work analyzes and advances Indigenous peoples’ rights, cultural, environmental, and political resistance and representation in media. Her print journalism and commentary have appeared in Indian Country Today Media Network, The Nation, Honolulu Weekly, YES! Magazine, Native Americas, Honolulu Civil Beat and other publications. And her essays can be found in cultural and academic journals, such as ʻŌiwi: A Native Hawaiian Journal, and American Indian Quarterly. Her broadcast reporting has aired on Al Jazeera English, The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer, the Pacifica Network’s Free Speech Radio News, Independent Native News, and more.

Keala has produced and hosted her own podcast and Substack column (The Native Truth), was a regular contributor and occasional host on the internationally syndicated First Voices Radio show, and most recently had the honor to edit the catalog for Wasco / Yakama artist Lillian Pitt’s upcoming exhibition at The Museum At Warm Springs. Keala is the author of the short book, “Our Rights to Self-Determination: A Hawaiian Manifesto” (2022). Her documentary, “Noho Hewa: The Wrongful Occupation of Hawai’i,” has received international film festival awards, and is widely taught in courses focusing on Indigenous Peoples, colonization, Hawaiian sovereignty, and militarism.

Dina Gilio-Whitaker (Colville Confederated Tribes descendant) is a renowned scholar, educator, journalist, and author in American Indian studies. She co-authored along with Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz the popular book “All the Real Indians Died Off” and 20 Other Myths About Native Americans (Beacon Press, 2016), and is Assistant Director of the California Indian Culture and Sovereignty Center at California State University San Marcos. As the former Policy Director and Senior Research Associate at the Center for World Indigenous Studies, Dina has worked with Indigenous governments in the U.S. and beyond for many years helping them to formulate policy strategies and work cooperatively with federal and state governments and in other collaborative organizational partnerships.

In her second book As Long As Grass Grows: The Indigenous Fight for Environmental Justice from Colonization to Standing Rock (Beacon Press, 2019), Dina applies her expertise in environmental justice to create a foundation for thinking through what environmental justice policy means in Indian country. The only book of its kind, it stands as a primer for governments and organizations of all kinds who are engaging in environmental justice work with Indigenous peoples. Most recently, she authored “Who Gets to be Indian? Ethnic Fraud and Other Difficult Conversations about Native American Identity” (2025).

Dina is regularly invited to speak on topics related to American Indians (including environmental justice) at universities, conferences, and gatherings of all sorts all over the country.

Ben Price is a pioneer in the Rights of Nature Movement. In 2006 he organized the first community on Earth to recognize legal rights for Nature, Tamaqua, Pennsylvania. In the decades that followed, Ben continued organizing scores of communities to enact community rights and rights of nature local legislation. In 2010, Ben was called into Pittsburgh, PA, where he organized in the City’s nine districts and lobbied their respective City Council representatives to draft and enact a ban on hydraulic fracking and that also recognized the rights of local ecosystems to exist, flourish, and evolve. The law was enacted by unanimous vote of the City Council. Ben’s book “How Wealth Rules the World: Saving Our Communities and Freedoms from the Dictatorship of Property” was published in 2019 and his novel, “OGDEN: A Tale for the End of Time” was published in 2023. Ben’s collection of essays Wouldn’t You Say? was published by CELDF in early 2025.

Max Wilbert is co-director of Community Resistance and Resilience with the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund (CELDF). He is also a community organizer, wilderness guide, and co-founder of the anti-mining group Protect Thacker Pass. He has been active in grassroots political movements for 25 years. Max is a MA candidate in Degrowth at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, where his research focuses on sustainability, greenwashing, and resistance movements. He is co-author of the book Bright Green Lies: How The Environmental Movement Lost Its Way and What We Can Do About It, author of an essay series titled We Choose to Speak, and writes a newsletter called Biocentric. His work has been featured in CNN, The New York Times, Le Monde, The Guardian, Dark Mountain, Earth Island Journal, and elsewhere.

Journalists of the world, unite

I’ve often lamented the fact that there are too many journalists and too few revolutionaries and organizers these days. That said, I strongly believe we need principled truth tellers. Carole Cadwalladr writes over at How to Survive the Broligarchy on the genocide in Gaza, the murder of journalists by the Israeli military, and the need for real journalists with a fucking backbone.

Nonviolence is violence, too — Somebody’s gotta die

This piece, written by Too Black, is absolutely brilliant. Highly, highly recommended.

The data center rebellion is only the beginning

Brian Merchant is always worth reading. This piece from last month explores the anti-data center movement which is flourishing across the US. Dozens of major projects have been stalled, slowed, or stopped thus far, but many others are moving forward.

Photos I

Photos by the author

Behind the scenes

Here are a few more personal, behind-the-scenes updates for paid subscribers. Thank you to everyone who is able to support in this way. My partner just lost her job due to education budget cuts (gotta pay for that war somehow, right?), so things are financially difficult right now.