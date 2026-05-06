Oregon Politics: Dark Money, Old-Growth Logging, Offshore Wind, and More

Welcome to Biocentric, a newsletter about sustainability, greenwashing, and resistance. I’m author and organizer Max Wilbert. If you want to follow, you can subscribe for free. Paid subscribers, in return for supporting this publication and the work you see here, receive access to rare private posts with behind-the-scenes reports and unreleased drafts.

From fertilizer shortages to energy disruptions, the systems that feed and fuel the modern world are showing signs of strain. Late last week, myself and Justin McAffee from Collapse Curriculum got together for another live stream discussion. We talked about a range of topics including:

The closure of the Straight of Hormuz and the impacts this is having on oil and gas as well as other industries. Why global supply chains are more fragile than we’ve been led to believe, and how industrial agriculture depends on unstable inputs. What these shortages reveal about the limits of a growth-based economy, and why this is an ecological issue.

A flood of “dark money” that’s flowing into the Oregon county where Justin and I both live to oppose a grassroots initiative to recognize the rights of water and watersheds.

Resistance to planned BLM logging of old-growth forests in this region.

We discuss greenwashing in an op-ed piece, and it’s failed market approach to addressing ecological issues.

Oregon’s offshore wind plan, greenwashing, and impacts to the ocean and wildlife.

A planned prayer walk along the Columbia River early this summer.

We chat about record low Arctic sea ice extents as shared by Prof. Eliot Jacobson.

Also mentioned and discussed:

Thank you Liz Reitzig, Brooke, Lynn L, Nikos Giannakis, Regi Teasley, and many others for tuning in.

THURSDAY: What Revolution? Systemic Racism, Sexism, and Genocide from America’s Beginning

I’ll be hosting a live streaming discussion with two brilliant woman, Keala Kelly and Dina Gilio-Whitaker, focused on the racism and indigenous genocide built into the founding of the United States, on Thursday at 1pm Pacific Time. My friend Ben Price will also be joining. Details here.

Biocentric is a liberated zone with zero AI-generated content. I encourage you to digest this material deeply. Take notes. go for a walk, or discuss with a friend. I’m not on social media, so I rely on readers to share.

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