Biocentric with Max Wilbert

Lynn Lamoreux
6h

The environmental movement is failing in large part because we refuse to talk about or actually thinkseriously about human overpopulation. All these wonderful efforts of the serious activists cannot succeed when the population of tomorrow is twice that in today's environment.

Superball
6h

Thanks for this. I’ve been taking a break from my writing, wondering if it’s doing any good, feeling useless. This inspires me to get back at it—and to keep watching for other opportunities to plant seeds of change. 💚

