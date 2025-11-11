Planned timber sale on Federal Land in Oregon. This project is being marketed as “restoration.” It involves cutting down tens of thousands of mature trees in a biodiverse, well-spaced ~100 year old forest above a salmon stream in an area with the highest carbon sequestration per acre on the planet. More on this soon. Photo by the author.

This piece was inspired by a quote from C.S. Lewis: “We all want progress, but if you’re on the wrong road, progress means doing an about-turn and walking back to the right road; in that case, the man who turns back soonest is the most progressive.”

The idea that modern industrial civilization can be made sustainable through the use of green energy, eco-efficient technologies, and recycling is entirely theoretical.

What does this mean?

While scientists and academics construct models to predict the future and many argue that these methods will work, these models are necessarily simplifications of the infinitely complex reality.

In fact, all the evidence is pointing towards the opposite conclusion: real-world measures of ecological health and sustainability such as greenhouse gas emissions, rates of species extinction and biodiversity decline, production of toxic chemicals and plastics, area of paved land, etc. are all heading in the wrong direction.

These measures are not only failing to stabilize, the rate of decline is accelerating. In other words, the evidence shows that as efficiency and technological innovation has increased, so has the speed of the destruction of the planet.

Sustainable industrial civilization exists only in our imagination.

Meanwhile, there are thousands of real-world examples of human societies which have existed — and hundreds which continue to exist — sustainably, many of them for thousands of years. I am speaking, of course, of tribal and land-based cultures of horticultural, pastoral, and hunter-gatherer people. This includes my own pre-civilization European ancestors from the lands know known as Ireland, Norway, England, and elsewhere.

Dialogue with these cultures reveals many differences, but also some similarities. Most notably, essentially all of these sustainable societies perceive land, water, and non-human life as sacred relatives or some other form of honored spirit or family member. This difference in perception leads to profoundly different ways of living.

Bringing up this discussion raises the hackles of many people inside industrial civilization. “We can’t go backwards!” they say. That very language exposes their allegiance to the idea of “progress.” It is one of the most common beliefs today to see human society inevitably progressing from hunter-gatherer to agricultural, then to industrial. This belief is so deeply ingrained in the culture of modern civilization that it is extremely difficult to interrogate.

But why must this be so? Undoubtedly there are real benefits that many people accrue from industrial civilization. But again, the idea that this system can exist in a sustainable way is, for now, only theoretical. The evidence points towards the opposite. And, to make the obvious plain, systems that are not sustainable do not last. There are many examples throughout human history of civilizations collapsing after destroying their environment. But that doesn’t mean everyone dies. In every historical case, people adapted and survived by adopting simpler, lower-energy, and more localized social structures.

In other words, they “went backwards.”

But I reject this language. As John Steinbeck wrote of my hometown in 1962, “Set down there not knowing it was Seattle, I could not have told where I was. Everywhere frantic growth, a carcinomatous growth. Bulldozers rolled up the green forests and heaped the resulting trash for burning. The torn white lumber from concrete forms was piled beside gray walls. I wonder why progress looks so much like destruction.”

As we knowingly face a global ecological apocalypse, it is time to question the mythology of progress (more properly named destruction), reject what Lewis Mumford called “the magnificent bribe” of consumerism, dismantle the systems which are destroying our world, and learn what we can from the people who have learned to live in accord with the planet.

