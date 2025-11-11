Biocentric

The Mindful Life
10h

We definitely have a great deal to learn from indigenous people's worldview that forms relationships with the more-than-human relatives that sustain us through food, water and shelter. I'm completely on board with consideration for the rights of nature, and reciprocity with the natural world as a means of course correction in how we go about meeting our needs.

I do think that the discussion about "going backwards" to pre-industrial life patterns requires a deeper dive before making blanket recommendations as it being the way forward for the current human population of earth.

There have been a handful of studies that have attempted to evaluate whether a reversion to pre-industrial dietary patterns is feasible with current population levels and the answer turned out to be that reversion would not scale to the current population levels, barring a major reduction in the population.

The indigenous cultures that actually maintain complete self-sufficiency are few and far between, and are supported by unique material circumstances afforded by their location on the planet.

Global hunter-gatherer population densities constrained by influence of seasonality on diet composition

> A 2021 study in PNAS details how hunter-gatherer population densities are constrained by seasonality, explaining that reliance on meat in regions with shorter growing seasons leads to lower population density due to trophic inefficiency.

It's also important to test recommendations in our own lives. A reversion to agrarian self-sufficiency would demand considerable adjustments to the allocations of time and energy in our lives. We are attempting to become more self-sufficient through gardening on .9 acre, and even with three people, the outlay of energy is significant and demanding.

Essentially, the proposition here has parts that make sense to move forward with, but taken at face value there's a lot of detail left out about how this could actually work given the considerable research that's already been done to show how aspects of this idea aren't feasible with our current circumstances. So what do you propose are the immediate steps we can take?

Ben G. Price
11h

Good stuff. Simple logic has been so marginalized by propaganda as suspect and subversive that we need reminders about what’s daft and what’s common sense. We are in that phase of decline wherein the once fat societies have depleted their own larders, colonized and depleted other lands, returned home to plunder domestic communities, and even as they lie and pretend that those opposing their “progress” are saboteurs. If we keep believing them, then we are complicit.

