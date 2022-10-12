Biocentric with Max Wilbert

Riley Steadman
Oct 12, 2022

It's interesting that Naomi Klein wrote The Shock Doctrine (which is a fantastic book) but doesn't seem to see the parallels with the green tech solution industry (many of the same people/corporations). It does appear we are going to take this all the way to it's horrible conclusion. I don't think you are delusional, just seeing reality as it is. I understand the push back on that as I live it everyday. Keep up the good work, Max.

