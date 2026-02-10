Protecting the Sacred Wild in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

The region threatened by Copperwood’s planned open-pit mine, near the shore of Lake Superior. Photo by Bryan Mitchell, courtesy of Protect The Porkies.



A few weeks ago, sat down for a conversation with my friend Tom Grotewohl. Tom is the founder of Protect the Porkies, a community-based organization founded to oppose a copper mine project planned for the Porcupine Mountains of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Tom and I originally connected in the wake of the Protect Thacker Pass campaign when he reached out in support of the work we were doing and seeking advice and alliance for their newly-launching land defense effort.

Our conversation here focuses on the ongoing efforts to oppose the Copperwood Mine, which Tom calls a “toxic waste mine” rather than a copper mine, because it will produce far, far more of the former than the latter. As their campaign website states:

98.55% of all material produced at Copperwood will be waste. For every ton of extracted material, only 30 pounds will be copper and 1,970 pounds will be waste. If 98.55% of what you make are hats and only 1.45% are shoes, it’s most accurate to call yourself a hat-maker, no matter how much you love or profit from your shoes. And so Copperwood would best be described as a waste mine. All in all, Copperwood’s waste would comprise 40+ million tons in total, containing mercury, arsenic, cadmium, led, and many other toxins, to be stored forever on downward-sloping topography, in a water-rich environment, in unprecedented proximity to this continent’s largest, cleanest source of surface freshwater.

We explore the motivations behind the campaign, intervention points around securing funding for mining projects, and the environmental impacts of mining. We also dive into the importance of art and culture. Tom and the rest of the team at Protect the Porkies have used community engagement and art to involve and inspire people throughout their campaign.

Artwork created by community members to honor and support the protection of the Porcupine Mountains

Chapters

03:00 Introduction to Protect the Porkies

05:50 Tom’s Background and motivation

09:29 Max’s experience with Thacker Pass

13:02 Funding for mining projects

19:35 Environmental impacts and permitting issues

25:45 Government and corporate partnerships

31:28 Lessons from Thacker Pass

36:56 Rights of Nature, including challenges and successes

52:03 Cultural change and community engagement

01:03:41 Strategies for Implementing Rights of Nature

Links and Resources

