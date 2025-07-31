Biocentric with Max Wilbert

Biocentric with Max Wilbert

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mankh's avatar
Mankh
7h

the root of "jihad" "jahada" is "to strive"... and primarily to do with striving with, working on one's self rather than the so-called "holy war" stuff on others; 'war' against others would be a last resort or in self-defense. In context, though not familiar with "Butlerian jihad" i would say that people could look more at how they can get along, be content, rely on intuition, etc. without blindly following, being addicted to technology. And with the devastation or war being inflicted on the Earth, this is a time for choices as to how to best respond.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
greer (tree woman)'s avatar
greer (tree woman)
7h

checkout this piece The Myth of Neutral Technology by Justin McAffee

https://collapsecurriculum.substack.com/p/the-myth-of-neutral-technology/comments

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Max Wilbert
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture