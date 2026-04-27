Biocentric

Biocentric

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James R. Martin's avatar
James R. Martin
2dEdited

Much gratitude to you, Max, for your ongoing work! You're doing the journalism this country (and county, and world) deeply needs now. Too bad the "real journalists" are not standing up enough!

Please contact this publisher and let them know they can re-publish it. It will get a lot more attention this way.

https://www.resilience.org

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Geoffrey Deihl's avatar
Geoffrey Deihl
1d

Typical filthy industry tactics that could be stopped for want of corrupted governance. Restacked.

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