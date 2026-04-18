Greenwashing and Resistance Tactics with Justin McAffee and Jeff Gibbs

Welcome to Biocentric, a newsletter about sustainability, greenwashing, and resistance. I’m author and organizer Max Wilbert. If you want to follow, you can subscribe for free. Paid subscribers, in return for supporting this publication and the activism you see here, receive access to private posts, which contain behind-the-scenes reports and unreleased drafts.

On Wednesday, myself and Justin McAffee of Collapse Curriculum were joined by Jeff Gibbs, the filmmaker behind the documentary film Planet of the Humans (he writes a newsletter by the same name here on Substack).

Jeff has been an activist for many years, worked as a social worker, and assisted his childhood friend Michael Moore with the films Bowling for Columbine (2002) and Fahrenheit 9/11 (2004) before creating Planet of the Humans, a 10-year project completed on a shoestring budget which has nonetheless been seen at least 25 million times.

Topics we discussed:

Why “green technology” won’t save us and what actually will.

Censorship and narrative control including how Planet of the Humans was attacked by critics.

Pollution kills 22 million people per year , double the toll of the Holocaust.

Can collapse be slowed or stopped or are we headed for a brick wall?

Permaculture, relocalization, and overshoot — just how far past a sustainable level are we?

Discourse, storytelling, and culture change via filmmaking and writing.

Other topics including CIA assassinations, urban farming, lifestyles for resistance, the secret of powerful filmmaking, the collapse of Mayan civilization, the Fermi Paradox, Jeff’s upcoming projects, and much more.

If you haven’t seen Jeff’s film already, it’s free on YouTube:

Moore said the following about Planet of the Humans:

a documentary that dares to say what no one else will this Earth Day - that we are losing the battle to stop climate change on planet earth because we are following leaders who have taken us down the wrong road - selling out the green movement to wealthy interests and corporate America. This film is the wake-up call to the reality we are afraid to face: that in the midst of a human-caused extinction event, the environmental movement’s answer is to push for techno-fixes and band-aids. It’s too little, too late. Removed from the debate is the only thing that MIGHT save us: getting a grip on our out-of-control human presence and consumption. Why is this not THE issue? Because that would be bad for profits, bad for business. Have we environmentalists fallen for illusions, “green” illusions, that are anything but green, because we’re scared that this is the end-and we’ve pinned all our hopes on biomass, wind turbines, and electric cars? No amount of batteries are going to save us, warns director Jeff Gibbs. This urgent, must-see movie, a full-frontal assault on our sacred cows, is guaranteed to generate anger, debate, and, hopefully, a willingness to see our survival in a new way-before it’s too late.

In other news

Last week I ran an interview with Jeff McFadden on the CELDF Substack, focused on his use of donkeys for transportation, and more broadly on eco-collapse and slowing the hell down. Check it out here.

Christopher Ketcham’s recent piece, “Letters to an Ecosaboteur,” is well worth reading. He should have far more readers here on Substack. Go subscribe.

With drones increasingly shaping modern warfare, those interested in asymmetrical forms of resistance should begin learning about this technology and how to mitigate the risks it poses. This video is a short, accessible introduction.

My friends at Communities That Protect and Resist are teaching a course on “Leading Communities of Resistance.” Details here.

I was interviewed on local radio recently and discussed forest defense and the upcoming rights of nature initiative up for the vote in Lane County, Oregon next month. Here’s that interview:

0:00 -24:28

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Thank you Prof. Eliot Jacobson, Emmett Tatter, lights out for migrating birds, Randolph Proksch, Anna P, and all of the many others who tuned into the live stream. I appreciate you watching, and please send any questions, comments, or ideas.

Finally, the whales

If you made it this far, here’s a reward: a video of a pair of Humpback whales, a mother and calf, feeding in the Salish sea, which I recorded last month. They’re doing what’s called “bottom feeding” or “side-rolling feeding,” where they filter feed on small fish, krill, and other creatures living in the shallow water. What a sublime thing to see. Notice the birds coming in to feed on injured fish and other creatures stirred up by the whales. I wasn’t the only one watching; the Bald Eagle, who calls around 3 minutes into the video, was also watching the fracas closely.

Biocentric is a liberated zone with zero AI-generated content. I encourage you to digest this material deeply. Take notes. go for a walk, or discuss with a friend. I’m not on social media, so I rely on readers to share.

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