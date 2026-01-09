Biocentric

Max Wilbert
2h

After speaking with the director of a film about the Valve Turners, I have been able to secure access for Biocentric readers to watch it for free. But, I can't share it here publicly, so I will share the link to watch in the Biocentric chat. https://substack.com/chat

Alternative Lives R Available
5h

Your post has considerable relevance to the Venezuela situation too.

Venezuela’s crude reaches the coast by pipeline, not by truck or rail.

The country’s operational oil-pipeline grid is about 2,140 miles (3,440 km) long—roughly the distance from New York to Los Angeles.

Many of these lines are 50-plus years old and in poor shape, and many go through remote regions, even jungles, so actual travel time can stretch from a few days to over a week depending on leaks, pump-station outages, or required diluent injections needed to keep the very heavy crude moving.

Considering the angry mass protests in Venezuela regarding Trump's actions, that is a massive pipeline to try to protect. In fact, it simply cannot be protected, especially if the military don't want to.

Once the oil finally reaches a coastal storage terminal (José, Puerto Miranda, etc.), it is loaded onto tankers; Trump’s plan is to have those ships sail directly to U.S. Gulf-Coast docks rather than the previous China-bound route.

I am willing to bet only one tenth of the oil reaches the port.

