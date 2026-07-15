Welcome to Biocentric, a newsletter about sustainability, greenwashing, and resistance to empire. I’m author and organizer Max Wilbert. If you want to follow, you can subscribe for free. Paid subscribers, in return for supporting this publication and the work you see here, receive access to rare private posts with behind-the-scenes reports and unreleased drafts.

Art by Travis London showing BLM’s treatment of mining companies vs. land defenders.

Hi everyone,

Yesterday the Interior Board of Land Appeals within the U.S. Department of the Interior informed my friend Will Falk and me that they rejected our appeal of the $49,890.13 fine they levied against us in 2021.

If you missed the story, here’s what happened:

On January 15th, 2021, the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. agency responsible for managing millions of acres of public land mostly in the American west, issued a permit to Lithium Americas Corporation to build a massive 18,000 acre / 28 square mile open-pint lithium mine in northern Nevada. The same day, Will and I set up a protest camp on the exact GPS coordinates of the mine.

The camp lasted nearly a year. During that time more people started to visit the site, we made friends with Northern Paiute and Western Shoshone elders who told us about the sacred nature and history of massacres in Peehee Mu’huh (as its known in Paiute), we helped several regional tribes file a federal lawsuit against the mine, and more. To accommodate elders, some of who — like my friend Dean Barlese of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe — have mobility limitations and disabilities, we setup a simple composting toilet on-site, as well as a windbreak and sun shade.

As winter set in the following year, things were hairy: while the mine was stalled, we were facing threats of violence on scene, numbers were dwindling at camp as the snows arrived, and the BLM threatened us with escalating fines and jail time. Eventually, we dismantled the camp, pivoting to other strategies for the time being.

The fight wasn’t over, however. I continued camping at Thacker Pass all winter, Will was representing the tribes in court, and folks continued to organize against the mine. In 2023, as the lawsuits failed, a new protest camp was established and we took direct action to block mine construction, leading to us getting sued by the mining company — but that’s a story for another day. Today we’re focused on the fine.

BLM officially charged us in late 2021, which means they’ve sat on this case for nearly five years. There’s no requirement for a speedy trial in BLM’s kangaroo court, let alone for the opportunity to cross examine witnesses or any of the normal procedural requirements of due process — so now we’re to be charged nearly $50,000.

The vast majority of that fine isn’t for the actual trespass, the value of which the BLM assessed at a whopping $12.42. The bulk of the fine is for staff time to surveil the protest camp. We’re being asked to pay the cost of law enforcement itself. It’s bizarre. Imagine if you got a 12 dollar parking ticket and were asked to pay for the salary of the cop writing it.

This isn’t a rational fine emerging from a fair system — it’s a punitive attack on us as land defenders, and a deliberate attempt to destroy us financially by the agency which is making closed-door blatantly corrupt deals with the mining company.

Real resistance isn’t easy. It has consequences. It isn’t a desk job, it’s a field job. The pay is shit, non-existent, or often — as here — actually negative. It’s scary as hell. Violence is possible at any time. It involves very real, very large sacrifices. And we need far more of it.

I’ll keep everyone posted as we continue to fight this fine. We’re looking for lawyers or law students interested in working with our experienced, volunteer attorney team to oppose this fine.

What I’m Doing

Prayer Walk

I’ve been busy the last two weeks. Besides getting hammered with a summer sinus infection, after writing Past, Present, and Future Dead, I traveled from my home north about 100 miles to the Imaɬ (the Columbia River) to walk a section of the river with my friend Djuli Lomboy, an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, and a descendant of Klickitat, Wasco, Chinookan, Molalla, Klamath, Filipino, German, French Canadian and Scandinavian people. We walked 16 miles on the day that I joined her, and some of you may have seen the (incredibly pixelated) video we streamed as we walked that day. I’m interviewing Djuli tomorrow and plan to splice together her post-walk reflections with the live stream and some videos recorded during the walk itself to share with you all. Stay posted for that.

Upcoming Event

Blue Earth Defense, an organization which I am part of (although currently in a rather small way) is hosting an event on July 24th at 6pm Pacific called “Beyond Energy Transition: Defending Life from Industrial ‘Green’ Expansion.” I’ll be speaking as part of this event.

Democracy is Dead. What’s Next?

In this piece, myself and Kai Huschke from CELDF explore the recent defeat of Measure 20-373, the Lane County Watershed Bill of Rights, after corporations poured half a million dollars into defeating it — outspending advocates more than 12-to-1. We write: “the system is not broken, it is fixed... What must break is our allegiance to these fixed systems. Their time has passed. Our indoctrination must end. The question is how we go about creating the fracture points necessary to dismantle this system... the people of Lane County, and communities everywhere face a choice: continue to show up inside the venues owned by a corrupt system, or tear that corrupt system down.”

Copperwood Mine Resistance

I’ve been supporting (from afar) the folks with Protect the Porkies who are fighting a proposed copper mine on the shores of Lake Superior in Michigan’s UP. Attending a public comment session for a water pollution permit for the mine, I spoke to the audience, rather than the agency staff, as I think we all should in these circumstances. Here are my remarks, more or less:

My comment is really for everyone listening, not for EGLE employees. If you’re not aware of this obscure branch of US history, the first regulatory body in the United States was the interstate commerce commission established to regulate railroads, and the corporations welcomed this regulation because it created a stable, predictable legal environment, and it protected them from public outrage. It legalized their activities. I have sympathy for the EGLE employees here, who are probably doing their best. But their job is to GIVE permits. That’s their legal mandate — to provide legal permission for corporations to destroy the land and pollute the environment, up to certain limits. This is like negotiating the terms of surrender. If regulatory laws worked, we wouldn’t have a species extinction crisis (6th mass extinction, 1000x the background rate). We wouldn’t have cancer in young adults 18-49 rising 79% between 1990 and 2019. We wouldn’t have 50% of US waterways too polluted to drink, swim, or fish. We wouldn’t be facing the most intense El Nino on record amidst the climate crisis. Mining is fundamentally destructive to ecology, no matter what regulations are put on it. Period. This meeting isn’t how democracy should work, with people getting muted by unelected, unaccountable government agencies. Outside forces want to come into this community, clearcut a forest, blow up the land, and leave generational pollution behind when they cut and run with their money. EGLE won’t deny this permit — I hope you folks will prove me wrong, I truly do. For everyone listening, it’s time to escalate. In Serbia, when a mining company tried to destroy the Jadar Valley, their vehicles were blockaded anytime they tried to enter the community. Local people said that if they continued to come back, there would be blood, understanding that someone dead due to pollution and disease is just as dead as if they had been shot. Corporations are a legal fiction, an entity created for the purpose of profit, growth, and to limit liability. People are the ones making the decisions. The great folk singer Utah Philips famously said: “The Earth is not dying, it’s being killed, and the people who are killing it have names and addresses.” So, in honor of Utah Philips, I would like to go on the record about who is behind the ongoing and planned destruction: Barry O’Shea, Cybill Tsung, Peter Hemstead, Trace Arlaud, Stephen Hicks, David Tennant, Jonathan Cherry, Melanie Miller, Iain Farmer, and others. These people are predators.

The History of Peehee Mu’huh

Myself and my friend Bhie-Cie Zahn Nahtzu wrote a history of Peehee Mu’huh (known as Thacker Pass in English) for a place-based history project called “The Other 250.” Here’s an excerpt:

“Peehee Mu’huh, Thacker Pass, has been a place of violence, but sitting there in 2021 around a campfire, looking up at the stars and the Milky Way overhead and golden eagles returned to their cliffside nests, pronghorn antelope made their way past, and bats began their evening hunt, there was no place more peaceful. That peace has now been shattered. A multinational mining company, Lithium Americas Corporation (LAC), is industrializing the whole area. The sacred sites have been bulldozed; the wildlife habitat, destroyed. The stars are no longer visible, washed out by ultra-bright 24/7 lighting. The silence can no longer be heard beneath the roar of heavy machinery and generators. The animals are gone; the plants are dead.”

What I’m Reading

What’s still great about Kamehameha the Great?

The latest piece from the always brilliant and incisive Keala Kelly (Kanaka Maoli / Native Hawaiian) is “an effort to pull the emergency brake of the runaway Hawaiian culture and identity pimping train.” She writes: “The Hawaiian world is deeply fractured and being actively carved up by the “state’s” chosen Hawaiians. And I am not willing to narrate our ruin like a journalist with no conscience or an umpire calling strikes and outs. Every inch of Hawai‘i is a crime scene, and justice is on the side of an unnamed road, thumb outstretched, looking for a ride to anywhere but here.”

The State of Rights of Nature 2026 Report

CELDF recently released the inaugural “State of Rights of Nature” report, authored mostly by my friend, the aforementioned attorney Will Falk. The report explores a few victories the rights of nature movement has had in recent years, but also attempts to co-opt and water down the rights of nature movement. “As rights of nature gains momentum around the world, it is important that advocates guard against co-optation and the pressure that powerful opponents are already putting on our movement to render it ineffective,” Will writes. “It’s also critical that we stay on guard against impulses which often arise inside our movements when, facing setbacks and extreme challenges, some activists wish to render our measures toothless in return for greater public acceptance.”

Hate AI? You Might Be a Luddite

Fantastic new video created my my friends Maren and Jake who publish over at Death in the Garden. Well worth your time. This is a very accessible introduction to technological criticism:

Tyranny or Revolution

Chris Hedges describes the perils of pure reformist strategies:

“Accommodating capitalists and their institutions, even with high taxation, regulation, strong labor laws and a prohibition of monopolies, means living amid a hostile force. It is a matter of time before this hostile force organizes to dismantle the social democratic state as happened in Sweden, Britain and Salvador Allende’s Chile. Liberalism, which Rosa Luxemburg called by its more appropriate name — “opportunism” — is an integral component of capitalism. Liberalism ameliorates capitalism’s excesses. But capitalism, Luxemburg argued, is an enemy that can never be appeased. Liberal reforms blunt resistance, but later, when things grow quiet, are revoked. The last century of labor struggles in the United States provides a case study of Luxemburg’s observation.”

Galactic Time

Dr. Tom Murphy’s brilliant piece helps us understand the depth of geologic time and how small we truly are. Always a good thing to remember, in this era of homo colossus:

“Many of our time units derive from astronomical cycles. The day is based on Earth rotation. The month hails from the lunar orbit... The year, of course, clocks an orbit around the sun... two other prominent astronomical timescales relevant to Earth arise once peering deeper into time. The first is precession. The Earth’s axis is tilted approximately 23.5° to the orbital plane, currently pointing darned close to Polaris (will be even closer in 2100, within half-a-degree). But the axis itself rotates around the line perpendicular to the orbital plane, tracing a loop on the starry sky with a period of about 26,000 years. Half-a-cycle from now, Vega will be the “north star,” albeit not nearly as close as Polaris gets (enjoy this golden age in the north!). The other natural scale is the period of the solar system’s orbit around the galactic center, as the stars comprising the galaxy swirl under the grip of gravity. The period is about 225 million years. Let’s cast significant developments in terms of these longer astronomical periods... it’s super-important to attain a grip on timescales that really matter. Otherwise, our culture’s extreme emphasis on the recent imposes a hyper-hyper-hyper myopia on us, keeping us utterly ignorant on the ecological front. In Precession Years (PY), the universe is still quite old, having been around for over half-a-million such cycle times. Indeed, the year 2026 in PY very roughly marks time from the Chicxulub impact that killed off the dinosaurs, so that BC becomes Before Chicxulub on the precession calendar. Humans have been around in some form since about the year 1910 on this scale (just over 100 precession cycles), and Homo sapiens about 11 years (since 2015). Humans started agriculture about five months ago: it’s still in its infancy, in precession years! Watch out, because infant mortality is a common result in ecological contexts. For reference, a single human lifetime is about a day in precession years: individual humans are like ephemeral mayflies... The universe has been around for 61 Galactic Years (GY): appropriately approaching old age, in human terms. Earth and Sun are still young bucks, at 20 GY old. Life on Earth is just getting its driver’s license, at age 16. The Cambrian Explosion is still a toddler, just over two GY old, and the last mass extinction (Chicxulub, again) was only 4 months ago—well short of a complete revolution of the solar system around the galaxy. Now, humans have been around for about 5 days, and Homo sapiens just half-a-day. This is a great pause point to re-emphasize that evolution (in an ecological context, of course) operates on day timescales, in Galactic Years… agriculture is about 25 minutes old. A single human life lasts about 10 seconds in Galactic Years.”

The Day We Became Gen Z

At North South Notes, radical and revolutionary writers from Kenya reflect on the 2024 uprising against their corrupt government which was violently, brutally repressed. Well-worth reading:

Closing Words

From my friend Alex:

“…tenderness is precious in a hardening world. The soft world is so vulnerable against the cages, blades, and rages of the hard world. The soft world has is weapons too--rot that ruins and roots that break through. But in the war being waged, it seems the hard world is winning. Glass and steel grow faster than forests. Skyscrapers tower over the tallest of trees, almost all of whom are being toppled as we speak. Even specks of soil are being stripped and compacted, hardening against the rain, because the coyotes are being killed and the prairie dogs can no long pray. And I am not gonna back that up with hard facts, because my eyes are soft and I am tired of being told to prove what I already know is true.”

Below the break: video from a private talk I gave recently, bobcat video, and a few other photos and videos

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