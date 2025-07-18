Welcome to Biocentric, a newsletter about sustainability, overshoot, greenwashing, and resistance. It’s written by me, Max Wilbert, the co-author of Bright Green Lies: How the Environmental Movement Lost Its Way and What We Can Do About It, co-founder of Protect Thacker Pass, and organizer with the Community Legal Environmental Defense Fund.

Here’s my latest video update. I discuss the construction of the border wall in southern Arizona and impacts this is having on Jaguar, Ocelots, and other wildlife. I reflect, in the context of a multi-week heat wave in my region, on speaking out and taking action against the crisis of global warming for the last 20 years. And I share my thoughts on a book I finished last week, China’s Engine of Environmental Collapse by Richard Smith.

Book giveaway

I’m giving away 20 free copies of my first book, an essay collection titled “We Choose to Speak.” These books aren’t available for sale anywhere else, and I stopped selling them a number of years ago. These are the last few copies I have, and I’d like them to go to people who will actually read them, so please comment on this post if you’d like to be entered in the drawing. You can also comment on this post, since only paying subscribers can comment on this paid post.

If less than 20 people request a copy, you’ll each get one. If more than 20 request a copy, I’ll use a random method. I’ll ship a copy to you for free if you live in the United States, but if you live overseas, I’d ask you to cover shipping (or send you an eBook version) because I can’t afford that.

A final invitation to Monday’s event

As a final reminder, I’m helping to organize a free, online event coming up on Monday, July 21st, “Solidarity Against Tyranny: Frontline Resistance Insights from the Philippines and Appalachian South.”

The event will feature speakers working in anti-mining activism, human rights law, and grassroots mutual aid from the Philippines, a speaker who focuses on organizing in the black community in the Appalachian South, and my colleague Terry Lodge, who works in environmental (rights of nature) and activist defense law.

You can learn more about the event, and register to attend, by clicking here:

There's also a Facebook event if you'd like to share that.

, be sure to do so. That’s the best way to ensure you stay up to date on my work with the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund.

Thoughts, Reads, and Projects

Stephen Carr Hampton ’s recent piece on parallels between U.S. responses to the Trails of Tears in the late 1830’s and public responses to the ongoing genocide in Palestine is incredibly powerful.

piece One of the journalists I respect most is Adam Federman, who’s done extensive reporting on government surveillance, harassment, and crackdowns on radical environmentalists. His latest piece is well worth reading: " The War on Protest is Here: I Am Not Afraid: The Trump administration is attacking protesters from all angles. Activists refuse to back down ."

On July 16th I gave a presentation to the Canadian Club of Rome:

In late May, Fairytales From Ecotopia interviewed me about the dreams and visions that inspired the Protect Thacker Pass campaign . This isn’t a story I’ve told in full before this interview.

I need your help. I've left all social media to focus my attention on organizing, coordinating resistance actions, and writing.

And finally, Tiokasin Ghosthorse is finally ending his long-running show, First Voices Radio, due to some health problems he’s been experiencing. He interviewed me many times over the years. Tiokasin’s friends are fundraising to help pay his medical bills, you can contribute here.