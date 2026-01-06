I'm sick
No post today
Hi everyone,
I’ve been sick for four days now, and haven’t had a chance to pull a piece together. So, no post today. In lieu of that, here’s a photo of a sandstone rock formation in a coastal wilderness. A place like this, with crawdads crawling in every pool, fish darting through every riffle, and the occasional weasel swimming from one bank to the other, is far more beautiful than my writing.
More soon.
Biocentric is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
That photo is worth a thousand healing words and feelings.
Be well, Max, and some of us are still kicking, even after major surgery.
https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/there-is-more-than-oil-in-those-hills
Let's get back to talking soon on my radio show: Finding Fringe, KYAQ FM, Oregon. Your words are inspiring.
Oh no😢🫂 I hope you're feeling better soon 🤞🏻