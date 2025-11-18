Information War: Shock Doctrine Meets AI Slop

Hi everyone,

In this video, I talk about the rise of AI slop and the weaponization of AI to “flood the zone with shit” (to quote Steve Bannon), about resistance to the rapid metastasizing of data centers around the world, about the rise of a new luddism as a revolutionary sentiment, and about a piece written by my friend Cris titled “The War on Truth.” In it, Cris writes:

The rise of social media created a double-edged sword. On one side, it offered an open space for people to express themselves, form communities, and access information outside of mainstream channels. On the other, it enabled the widespread proliferation of fake news, disinformation, and algorithm-driven echo chambers—tools that have become vital to the resurgence of authoritarianism and fascism across the globe, including in the USA, the Philippines, Brazil, and beyond. Access to information is still a privilege, not a right. Even in the age of “free” information, structural inequalities continue to determine who gets to speak and who gets heard. Historically, traditional media—newspapers, magazines, radio, and television—was tightly controlled by elites. Today, while digital platforms appear decentralized, they are still subject to corporate and political manipulation. According to doctrines like Unrestricted Warfare, media becomes a weapon: not just for communication, but for disinformation, confusion, and the erosion of public trust. The battle of propaganda still happening in a new battlefield and a war on narrative are ongoing.

I recommend reading the full piece.

If you’re new here, this is Biocentric, a newsletter about sustainability, greenwashing, and resistance. I’m author and organizer Max Wilbert. If you want to follow, you can subscribe for free. Paid subscribers, in return for supporting this publication and the activism you see here, receive access to private posts which contain behind-the-scenes reports and unreleased drafts. I can’t do this without support from readers, so thank you!

I’ve left social media to focus my attention on organizing and writing. That means I rely entirely on readers like you to share this content. If you appreciate what you read here, please share on social media, discussion forums, and in direct messages to friends. Thank you.

Share

Biocentric is a liberated zone with zero AI-generated content.