Biocentric

Biocentric

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greer (tree woman)'s avatar
greer (tree woman)
3d

this sounds gorgeous ... and important ... but the Pacific ocean is between us so a tad of a stretch...

"Time oozes like molasses. Insects dance in sunbeams. The songs of rare birds trill from snags. Tiny purple and white orchids dot the forest floor. Soil and decaying fallen trees blend together as deep sponge. And the trees themselves: broad, corrugated, fire-scarred, ancient."

...and the images you shared - oh my... oh my, my heart is melting into love

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1 reply by Max Wilbert
Dusti Becker's avatar
Dusti Becker
2d

I'll be in Ecuador doing bird monitoring all of August. I wish we lived neared to you and other friends in Oregon. Have a life-fulfilling gathering.

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1 reply by Max Wilbert
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