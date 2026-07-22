Redwood sorrel, sword ferns, and Oregon grape surround fallen logs on the forest floor of the old-growth grove we will visit on August 2nd. Photo by the author.

Welcome to Biocentric, a newsletter about sustainability, greenwashing, and resistance to empire. I’m author and organizer Max Wilbert. If you want to follow, you can subscribe for free. Paid subscribers, in return for supporting this publication and the work you see here, receive access to rare private posts with behind-the-scenes reports and unreleased drafts.

Walking in an old-growth forest is quite something. Time oozes like molasses. Insects dance in sunbeams. The songs of rare birds trill from snags. Tiny purple and white orchids dot the forest floor. Soil and decaying fallen trees blend together as deep sponge. And the trees themselves: broad, corrugated, fire-scarred, ancient.

I’ve worked as a wilderness guide off-and-on for many years, and bringing people into wild places who otherwise might not be able to go there is a great joy of my life. But it is even more meaningful to me to visit and bring others to places which are threatened. This has been a recurring theme of my organizing work, from Unist’ot’en territory and the Wedzin Kwa to Peehee Mu’huh, Bahsahwahbee in Spring Valley and the surrounding lands, and PR Springs in northeastern Utah. Though rarely as Disney picturesque as National Parks, damned landscapes on the brink of destruction carry an emotional tenor far stronger than the aesthetic experience of postcard-nature which most people associate with the wild. And in a way, these places are far more real: unfenced, free of droves of tourists and resorts, and not pristine, they reflect the fragility and the real, lived experience of their non-human inhabitants.

Over recent months, I’ve returned several times to another of these places: a remnant old-growth forest on a mountainside not far from Eugene, Oregon. The land here is “owned” by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), a federal agency which the Trump administration has recently ordered to maximize timber production. The BLM is currently working to do so, and the first step in their process is to revise their “Resource Management Plans” for western Oregon. These plans previously protected most old-growth forests from logging, but those provisions are now being removed. This forest and many others like it are almost certain to face the chainsaw as early as spring of 2027.

It is often said that you cannot truly love what you do not know, and you cannot know what you have never even seen. So, I would like to invite those of you who live nearby to join me for a day in this special, imperiled place. Myself, Biocentric readers, and community members will gather on Sunday, August 2nd for an in-person visit to this resplendent grove.

Scenes from the threatened old-growth forest we will visit on August 2nd. Photos by the author.

If you would like to attend, please RSVP by contacting me by responding to this email or via the contact information here. I will share precise meeting location details with those who reach out. I hope to see you on August 2nd, whether you join to learn more about forest ecology, to connect with like-minded land defenders, to observe birds and big trees, to pray or make art, or anything else.

DATE : August 2nd

TIME : 11am - 2pm

LOCATION : roughly 20 miles outside Eugene, OR. Precise location shared upon RSVP. There will be limited carpool space available.

BRING : water bottle, a lunch or snacks if you will be hungry, clothing and footwear suitable for the weather and for walking off trail up to 1/2 mile. You may also want to bring a camera, notebook, art supplies, a pad to sit on, etc., and a small backpack to carry these supplies.

NOTE: the terrain is largely flat but is off-trail and rugged.

Biocentric is a liberated zone with zero AI-generated content. I’m not on social media, so I rely on readers to share.

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