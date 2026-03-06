Iran War: Ecology, Human Rights, Asymmetric Warfare, and Anti-Imperialism (Live Video)

“ Truth is the first casualty of war.” — Aeschylus

This morning I was joined by my friend Justin McAffee of Collapse Curriculum to discuss the IOF-US attack on Iran. We covered:

The blatant lies being peddled by the Trump Regime as “justifications” for this illegal war of aggression, women’s and human rights, and parallels with the invasions of Afghanistan (2001) and Iraq (2003). As Spain’s Irene Montero said:

“No woman has ever been freed by American bombs or illegal aggression. Not in Syria. Not in Iraq. Not in Lebanon. Not in Afghanistan. And it will not happen in Iran either. They hide behind women’s rights to justify their colonial wars.”

The human and ecological costs of war, and the US military as the largest polluter on the planet.

Sanctions as a weapon of economic warfare (neocolonialism) which has been responsible for 38 million deaths since 1970.

US and IOF goals: preservation of the petrodollar, decapitation strategy, arming of insurgent groups, and analogues to Libya and Syria.

The US and Israel as rogue theocratic oligarchies, including the influence of AIPAC on US politics and the desire to bring about a holy war, Armageddon, and the rapture.

Asymmetric warfare strategy and the goals of the Iranian Regime.

Military censorship in Israel and across the GCC covering up the extent of the damage inflicted by Iranian retaliation via drone strikes and missiles.