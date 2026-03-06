Iran War: Ecology, Human Rights, Asymmetric Warfare, and Anti-Imperialism (Live Video)

“ Truth is the first casualty of war.” — Aeschylus
This morning I was joined by my friend Justin McAffee of Collapse Curriculum to discuss the IOF-US attack on Iran. We covered:
The blatant lies being peddled by the Trump Regime as “justifications” for this illegal war of aggression, women’s and human rights, and parallels with the invasions of Afghanistan (2001) and Iraq (2003). As Spain’s Irene Montero said:
“No woman has ever been freed by American bombs or illegal aggression. Not in Syria. Not in Iraq. Not in Lebanon. Not in Afghanistan. And it will not happen in Iran either. They hide behind women’s rights to justify their colonial wars.”
The human and ecological costs of war, and the US military as the largest polluter on the planet.
Sanctions as a weapon of economic warfare (neocolonialism) which has been responsible for 38 million deaths since 1970.
US and IOF goals: preservation of the petrodollar, decapitation strategy, arming of insurgent groups, and analogues to Libya and Syria.
The US and Israel as rogue theocratic oligarchies, including the influence of AIPAC on US politics and the desire to bring about a holy war, Armageddon, and the rapture.
Asymmetric warfare strategy and the goals of the Iranian Regime.
Military censorship in Israel and across the GCC covering up the extent of the damage inflicted by Iranian retaliation via drone strikes and missiles.
Speculation about the extent of that damage: five F-15 fighter jets, dozens of drones, several radar arrays, and various military, CIA, and Mossad sites hit. As Trita Parsi writes:
“The pattern of the Trump administration's conduct - hapless efforts to justify the war, ever-shifting war objectives, exaggerated gestures to signal control - all suggest that, only a few days into the war, Trump has already lost control.”
The “double tap” US air strike on “Shajareh Tayyebeh” (The Good Tree) school in the city of Minab in southern Iran, which killed 165 schoolgirls and staff, and the likelihood that AI chose the target.
The ecological and economic impacts of the closure of the Straight of Hormuz and Iranian attacks on oil infrastructure and transportation across the GCC, as well as skyrocketing oil prices.
The mainstream media’s thirst for war, parroting of government talking points, and alternative news sources worth following in times of war.
Cosplay resistance from Democrats in Washington D.C. who, as they should have, forced a war powers resolution vote they knew would likely fail, yet many Democrats plan to vote in favor of $50 billion in war funding for the Pentagon.
Thank you Natalie Brite | DoGoodBiz, Jeanne Elbe, Nikos Giannakis, William E Rees, Trav London, and many others for tuning into this live video.