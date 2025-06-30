Biocentric with Max Wilbert

Biocentric with Max Wilbert

Andrew Rodney
1d

Data anyone here can verify, references to data provided: A recent study shows that the battery storage (BESS) failure incident rate dropped 98% between 2018 and 2024, going from around 9.2 failures per GW of battery energy storage systems (BESS) deployed in 2018 to around 0.2 in 2023. This, according to the US Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), and data analytics provider TWAICE.

https://www.energy-storage.news/battery-storage-failure-incident-rate-dropped-97-between-2018-and-2023/#:~:text=The%20rate%20of%20failure%20incidents,to%20around%200.2%20in%202023.

In addition, studies from organizations like EPRI show that between 2017 and 2022, U.S. energy storage deployments increased by more than 18 times, from 645 MWh to 12,191 MWh. According to the EIA's "Electric Power Monthly" report, which includes data through September 2024, solar power generation shot up by 25.9% compared to the first nine months of 2023. EIA.gov stated that Solar and battery storage will make up 81% of new U.S. electric-generating capacity in 2024. The U.S. battery energy storage system market size was estimated at USD 711.9 million in 2023 (Grand View Research Report). The data clearly shows more BESS, yet fewer fires.

Where are all the fires?

Erica Shugart
1d

Thank you Max

