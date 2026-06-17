Mutual Aid and Community Sufficiency

Welcome to Biocentric, a newsletter about sustainability, greenwashing, and resistance to empire. I’m author and organizer Max Wilbert. If you want to follow, you can subscribe for free. Paid subscribers, in return for supporting this publication and the work you see here, receive access to rare private posts with behind-the-scenes reports and unreleased drafts. I can’t do this without support for readers, so thank you!

On June 16th, we held a live stream conversation between Justin McAffee of Collapse Curriculum, Margi Prideaux, PhD of Radically Local, and myself. The three of us have been in dialogue about our work for some time now, and although our frameworks overlap, we tend to have different focal points, which means that dialogue and reading each other’s work has been particularly fruitful.

Our live streamed conversation covered a wide range of topics related to ecological collapse and the ongoing fracturing of the support system upon which our economies, governments, and societies rest. In particular, we focused on Margi’s background as a climate and biodiversity negotiator and her transition to small-scale, community-based, and non-commodified food production in rural Australia in response to wildfires and the climate crisis.

Margi shared how she approaches conversations across political differences as a foundation for place-based action. We talked about access to land, commons, and the social and psychological barriers to collaborative action. And we interrogated the parallels between resilience work such as this and serious resistance movements which typically build upon place-based foundations of deeply rooted trust.

Although I followed Margi’s work for years and we’ve exchanged notes previously, this was my first time speaking with her face-to-face (albeit virtually), and I found her to be every bit as insightful and fascinating as her writing is. If you’re not already, I would urge you to subscribe to Margi’s Substack publication, Radically Local.

Thank you Cain Substack, Gary Hoover, Carol Eaves, Roscoe’s out of nowhere, Nikos Giannakis, and many others for tuning into this live stream. We appreciated the comments and questions from viewers. Please leave any additional thoughts you have, as well as questions, in the comments here. We’ll try to address them in a followup in the future.

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Biocentric is a liberated zone with zero AI-generated content.