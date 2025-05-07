For the last several years, I've been supporting the movement to protect so-called legacy forests — naturally regrowing forests which were originally logged before World War II — across Washington State. These biologically important reserves are currently entering into old growth status as they mature and provide increasingly important habitat, carbon sequestration, drought mitigation, and wildfire resistance.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources has been cutting these forests at a furious rate in recent years. And unless they are stopped, and the mandate of the state pivots towards preserving these forests in perpetuity, these forests will be lost forever. In the context of recent federal assaults on federally-managed public lands, protecting state lands is more important than ever.

Today I was notified of a courageous direct action launched by forest defenders near Port Angeles on the north side of the Olympic Peninsula in Washington State. While this movement is about protecting legacy forests across the state, the specific timber sale in question lies in the watershed of the Elwha River, famous for the dam removal that took place there in recent years.

I will share more news here as I become aware of it.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 7, 2025

Port Angeles, WA — Forest defenders launched a blockade this morning in order to halt the clearcut logging of one of the last low-elevation mature forests in the Elwha Watershed. This century-old forest, located on the Olympic Peninsula, is part of the ancestral lands of the S'Klallam people, and it's sale has been the subject of increasing public outcry.

The forest was auctioned last year by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and purchased by the Murphy Company, an Oregon-based timber firm. The timber sale, known as "Parched", is currently under litigation by the Earth Law Center and Legacy Forest Defense Coalition, and a petition—started by members of the Lower Elwha Kallam Tribe urging that the watershed be protected—has been signed by over half of tribal member, as well as being widely supported by local citizens.

Having never been logged by machinery, this 100-year-old forest is home to Douglas fir, grand fir and western red cedar, and is developing old-growth characteristics essential to endangered species like the northern spotted owl and marbled murrelet. An imperiled flower, whipplea modesta, also makes its home here.

To prevent logging of this critical habitat, forest defenders placed large debris in the middle of the road. This debris is attached to a climber who is suspended above on a “dunk-tank” platform in a large tree. If authorities attempt to remove the road debris, the platform will drop, risking a 100-foot fall for the climber.

Protesters argue that the DNR's logging practices not only undermine the state's own investments, but also violate public trust, prioritizing short-term profits over long-term values. "We shouldn't have to choose between losing essential services and logging these mature forests," said one of the members of the group. "These forests are also essential, and irreplaceable in the face of the climate crisis—storing carbon, protecting biodiversity, and buffering our communities from wildfires and floods."

A licensed independent engineering geologist, Glen G. Wade, reviewed the landscape during the SEPA review noting that logging would increase runoff in an area already threatened by deep-seated landslides "posing direct risks to nearby residences, Little River Road, and the Little River itself." Additional concerns have been raised about impact of logging on fragile salmon runs. "Parched" and other DNR sales are very near the site of the recently removed dam, where state and federal governments invested more than $338 million in river and salmon restoration.

Since 2022, Port Angeles City Council has raised serious concerns about logging the Elwha River watershed, as it is the sole source of drinking water for Port Angeles. The city claims their efforts for collaboration and dialogue with the DNR have been resisted or outright denied.

The forest defenders, on the other hand, refuse to be denied.

"I'm not going anywhere" says the tree-sitter. "Our new lands commissioner, Dave Upthegrove, promised to protect mature forests; we are here helping him keep his promise."

Demands of the Blockade:

Immediate cancellation of the "Parched" Timber Sale

A pause on all logging in the Elwha watershed

A permanent ban on logging the remaining mature forests in western Washington.

Community Solidarity

The blockade has received support from tribal members, conservation groups, and local outdoor enthusiasts. Financial support for the action can be directed to this GoFundMe page, and a rally is planned for 4 PM on Thursday, May 8 at the gate of the logging road on Walkabout Way in Port Angeles.

Media Contacts:

Protest spokespeople are available for interviews at the blockade site, via email or by phone (360-445-9572). High-resolution photos available upon request.

Max’s note: if you want more background on this issue, watch this informative presentation from my friend Joshua Wright, Program Director at the Legacy Forest Defense Coalition.

