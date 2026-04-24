Biocentric

Biocentric

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
the suck of sorrow's avatar
the suck of sorrow
2d

Confession: my current religion is a mountain bike ride on the unpaved carriage and service roads around the three natural lakes that comprise my city's water reservoir. Obviously, I need to add to the hymnal.

However, this beats my former religion which was formed as a former professional triathlete of keeping up with the latest and greatest tech development for racing bicycles, running shoes and apparel.

Max's mention of the austerity clique's adding of another victim, namely his partner's position is depressing. When I was young, lifetime employment was the rule, not some random miracle. Readers of this comment will notice that I am a paying subscriber to this site. I derive an enormous amount of satisfaction from the content here. Max's live streams are must see events. I get very bummed when missing one! Being able to comment live is a moment to treasure.

So, for those that have the wherewithal, please pay for a subscription. But don't let that preclude from thanking and giving respect to every reader!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Max Wilbert
Brad Neufeld's avatar
Brad Neufeld
2d

I agree wholeheartedly. I have distilled this into the aphorism: Show me how someone acts and I will tell you what they believe.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Max Wilbert
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Max Wilbert · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture