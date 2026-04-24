Old-growth forest on BLM lands near Eugene, OR, threatened with clearcutting under new federal policy. Photo by the author. Contact me if you live nearby and are ready to defend these forests.

In his essential 1978 book Columbus and Other Cannibals: The Wetiko Disease of Exploitation, Imperialism, and Terrorism, Renape/Lenape scholar Jack D. Forbes writes that:

“Every act of our lives is, in very real sense, a religious act. Religion is, in reality, living. Our religion is not what we profess, or what we say, or what we proclaim; our religion is what we do, what we desire, what we seek, what we dream about, what we fantasize, what we think—all of these things—twenty-four hours a day. One’s religion, then, is one’s life, not merely the ideal life but the life as it is actually lived. Religion is not prayer, it is not a church, it is not theistic, it is not atheistic, it has little to do with what is called ‘religion’ in the modern world. It is our every act. If we tromp on a bug, that is our religion; if we experiment on living animals, that is our religion; if we cheat at cards, that is our religion; if we dream of being famous, that is our religion; if we gossip maliciously, that is our religion; if we are rude and aggressive, that is our religion. All that we do, and are, is our religion.”

I am reflecting on this thought as I sit on a roadside pullout in the midst of Bureau of Land Management land in Western Oregon, near my home.

I’m here to gather wild nettles which we use in soups, teas and stir fries. They’re both delicious and nutritious — but there is a problem. On the side of this seldom traveled forest road, people have strewn trash everywhere. Underneath a beautiful arching maple tree covered in thick mats of moss and licorice ferns, beneath a 150-foot western red cedar, under red alders and Douglas fir trees and blooming Indian plum are empty beer bottles, oil cans, convenience store bags, moldering cardboard, fast food soda cups, fragments of shattered plastic, and cigarette butts.

Judging by Forbes’ definition, destroying nature is the religion of many people in the world today. It is an activity that they undertake day after day after day, through big activities and small: working in corporate jobs, buying consumer products, spraying pesticides, littering trash, burning fossil fuels, voting for politicians who implement more of the same, and, as Forbes says, tromping on bugs.

The garbage here mirrors what can be found up the road, where vast clearcuts stretch over ridges and cross watershed after watershed, where chemical defoliants similar to those used in Vietnam are sprayed from helicopters to kill the “wrong plants” growing up to cover the open wound of bare soil, where old-growth forest is a memory only recalled by those who pause next to crumbling immense stumps and peer upwards, imagining the giants who once lived here, sequestering more carbon than any other forest on Earth, now replaced by monocrop plantations, corn fields masquerading as forests.

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Our minds have been clearcut, too. Only a desecrated mind can throw an oil can and a plastic bag into the verge of a forest.

My friend Sakej Ward, a member of the Mi’kmaq Warrior Society who trains both adults and youth in wilderness survival and outdoor skills, wrote a number of years ago that:

“When we think about Indigenous culture we tend to think of regalia, dance, song and storytelling. All the activities associated with performing, or ‘playing’ Native for some, as an Indigenous person. While these are cultural activities, they are more like secondary cultural activities. I don’t mean any disrespect for those who keep songs, dance or stories, that’s not my intention. What I am saying is that those songs, stories and dances were mainly celebrations of our relationship with our homelands and the life in it. They told us of the lessons learned from nature, the lessons of proper conduct and behavior, the reasons to be thankful, the roles and responsibilities we have to our homelands, etc. These activities are good acknowledgements of our connection to nature but being a part of nature was more at the center of who we were. It’s like the difference between talking about something and doing it. Core Indigenous cultural skills are the skills that put us out on the homeland, the skills that allow us to venture into heart of our territories and connect with it, value it, to learn respect and reverence for our lands, to be a part of the process of natural life and to help us develop ourselves in authentic humans. Being Indigenous means knowing how to live with your homeland. It’s important we re-build those skill sets as we re-build our selves.”

Sakej’s words mirror those of Forbes, and remind me why I’ve always found it difficult to bring myself towards practicing animistic, land-oriented rituals, as some anti-colonial settlers do. While I admire those engaged in reclamation and re-creation of European pagan and land-based traditions, I can’t help but feel in my heart that it is necessarily partial and stilted as long as the economic base — the reality of everyday life for people who live inside industrial civilization — remains a culture of individualistic consumerism rooted in industrial production. We simply do not, it seems to me, have the material relationship with the land from which an authentic animistic spirituality can fully emerge.

I don’t mean to say this work is worthless, but rather that it cannot truly thrive until our material reality changes; in other words, until industrial civilization collapses.

The closest I have experienced to authentic animistic experience has come when engaged in direct relationship with land: resisting tar sands, logging, water extraction projects, oil pipelines and mines; guiding young people in the wilderness; hunting elk on remote mountainsides; foraging for mushrooms deep in the forest; gathering plant medicines for my family to use in the spirit of honorable harvest. These experiences have led to the most profound spiritual connections of my life, and they are profound precisely because they embody physical, material connection, not just abstract ritual, with something larger, more complex, and far more mysterious than myself: nature, God, or Gaia as an abstract concept, but more literally: a forest; a mushroom; a mycelium; a mountain range; an elk, and the web of trillions of relationships that makes these miracles possible.

There is awe here, and for me this is the basis of a spiritual or religious experience.

Religion and spirituality are inherently political, as the Forbes quote makes clear, and there is an increasing acceptance across the left and even in many liberal circles that our rejection of faith has in many ways cast our movements adrift, robbing us of the community and the intensive self-sacrifice essential for robust political movements, and which has fueled the success of Christian ethnonationalism and fascist Zionism to the detriment of the world.

It would be hubristic to claim that simply participating in basic acts of land defense and harvesting wild foods and medicines is single-handedly the driver of spiritual enlightenment. I’m not enlightened by any stretch of the imagination. I’m just an average guy, struggling with all the same demons as anyone else in this society.

And yet my personal experience is very clear: when spirituality becomes divorced from the material, when ceremony and ritual is something that occurs within the context of and emerges from a culture of entitlement and destruction, it feels profoundly inauthentic. When we fight to protect the land, something changes.

In his introduction to a book published last year by the organization I work for, the artist and activist Robert Shetterly relates a story from his first meeting with Oren Lyons, the Faithkeeper of the Onondaga Nation, one of the tribes of the Haudenosaunee.

“We had barely greeted each other, when he said to me, ‘We knew [that ‘we’ seemed to represent eons of indigenous wisdom], we knew that when you white people separated church and state in your Constitution, it would only lead to disaster.’ I looked at Oren in disbelief. That essential separation stood, I thought, as the bulwark against the disaster of doctrinal tyranny. In fact, I asked, isn’t it the only thing keeping us now from being overwhelmed by the dogmatism of the Christian nationalists? He said, ‘That’s not what I mean. Your deepest reality has to be the source of your deepest spirituality. Your deepest reality is nature, our church. And when you separated the responsibility of your state and its institutions from honoring and protecting that church, that reality, we knew it would lead to disaster. No matter what your denomination, we all worship in that church.’”

The sweet scent of the white Indian plum flowers waft to my nose. The river gurgles. We spot a dozen elk bedded down on the hillside across the valley and otter tracks under the bridge. I walk under the sheltering boughs of the cedar tree, gathering bits and pieces of the plastic flotsam into one bag, and cutting off the tops of nettles — no more than we need, no more than the land can support — and placing them in another.

Biocentric is a liberated zone with zero AI-generated content. I encourage you to digest this material deeply. Take notes. go for a walk, or discuss with a friend. I’m not on social media, so I rely on readers to share.

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