Prayer Walk on The Imaɬ (Columbia River)

Julie (Djuli) Lomboy is an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, and a descendant of Klickitat, Wasco, Chinookan, Molalla, Klamath, Filipino, German, French Canadian and Scandinavian people.

She is an assistant teacher at her tribes immersion school where she works with kindergardeners to teach them chinuk wawa, the traditional lingua franca of the region, along with songs, culture, and decolonized curriculum and ways of connecting to the world around them.

This weekend, she will begin a protest hike from Astoria, at the mouth of the Columbia River, upstream more than 300 miles to the Hanford nuclear site.

Djuli writes:

“After spending time along the Rogue River this last summer for several cultural events, my ancestors and mother earth let me know what I am to do next. This hike is to bring attention to the nuclear site that is already leaking, along with the nuclear fission site they want to add and an AI plant. Adding these atrocities to the land around the Columbia is destruction that I can not sit and watch happen.”

This walk will take more than 3 weeks, and Djuli could use support along the way. I’ll be joining her for a day or two of walking — as much as I am able at the moment — and she is looking for people who might be able to help us along the way with logistics — housing, food, shuttling supplies, camp sites, and so on. Please get in touch if you want to help.

As Djuli always says, hayu masi (many thanks in chinuk wawa).