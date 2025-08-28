Biocentric

SueC
4d

"I’m sure I would find many places of disagreement with his worldview, not least on the role of women."

It's good to hear you say it, but as a woman it's my observation that the collapse community relegates women into second-class citizen status the same as the mainstream community does. Look around and see what percentage of people you hear from in the public space of that community are women, and what percentage of people referenced in online discussions like this are women. And it's not because we care less or are less intelligent or accomplished. It's simply that women are frequently backgrounded and not accorded the same respect as men even in this movement. Most of that is probably unconscious culturally conditioned autopilot in men who would be surprised to know they perpetuate the problem. It's also that women are driven away by condescension, sexual innuendo, and nastiness. There is only so much engagement a person will put in without being properly included before they shrug their shoulders and let the boys' club get on with it, while they find other things to do. And it's 2025. It would be good if men in this community thought about this more seriously.

It's a great article. It's just that the collapse community doesn't compare as positively to the religious community you've discussed as men like to think.

George Price
1d

Thanks for sharing this, Max, and for those links, too. I think that I saw that film back around the time it came it, but, if so, I really look forward to seeing it again. I also look forward to talking about your discussion questions with you and your readers, some time. This is a great idea for a series!

