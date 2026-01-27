Biocentric

the suck of sorrow
Before opening the email containing this post I left a Reddit thread on the question of whether Canadians would welcome some breakaway US states into their federation. Betteridge's Law remains intact, the idea was uniformly panned by Canadians. (I know, a thread topic is not a newspaper headline.) The objections of taking in any US state (other than Hawaii or the territory of Puerto Rico) were guns, private health care, American Exceptionalism, and just our sheer numbers.

As a person with mileage (age) I wholeheartedly agree with Max's friend. It was always coming to this. Coming from a cohort that was less than enthusiastic about dying to prevent the Domino Theory becoming reality sadly it was not shocking to see the weak hand waves over US foreign interference by military intervention. It was not shocking to see the evisceration of worker unions and the fulfillment of the Powell memo. The abandon of tuition-free state university education was part in parcel with our skin-in-the-game tug on those bootstraps culture.

So anger is justified. But too, life is a gift we should love and cherish. We can start by preserving space for life that is not human. For as long as I draw breath my support for acting in solidarity for justice and well-being will always exist.

Anger is a gift 🎁

