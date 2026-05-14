Biocentric

Biocentric

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Kathy Leathers's avatar
Kathy Leathers
2d

Thank you for getting this started - direct action. My physical body couldn't do it....but I could help a bit financially. ~Kathy

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greer (tree woman)'s avatar
greer (tree woman)
2d

It is amazing to see how many 'smart' people have no idea how life actually works... seduced as they are by their comforts and control. Deep see mining is indeed the ultimate blindness ... but hey! out of sight is out of mind — I cannot see the plume of sludge, its not getting into my gills/lungs so no problems.... onward ....to destruction

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