Icelandic whaling ships, sunk by activists in 1986, since raised and abandoned to rust on a beach. Photo by Sigurdur Bjarnason . CC BY 2.0 .

“From hell’s heart I stab at thee; for hate’s sake I spit my last breath at thee.” — Captain Ahab, Moby Dick

Whaling was a voracious global industry in the 19th and 20th centuries, providing meat for cities and oil for lanterns and lubricants.

Peaking in 1964, when more than 82,000 whales were killed, whaling became a victim of its own success. As industrial scale harvest on the high seas accelerated with explosive harpoons launched from massive steel-hulled processing vessels hammering into these intelligent beings one after another, species after species collapsed. Blue whales, Fin whales, Gray whales; population after population plunged into the abyss.

Commercial whaling was banned in January 1986, but as the prohibition came into effect, a few nations continued whaling under an exemption for “scientific purposes.” This included Iceland, which planned to kill 120 whales in 1986.

Two members of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society — Rod Coronado (Pascua Yaqui) and David Howitt — would not allow this to happen.

That October, they flew to Reykjavik, took jobs at a fish factory, and began to scout the shipyards used by the whaling industry. For weeks they gathered information, planned their next steps, and acquired the materials they would need. As Coronado wrote in No Compromise magazine afterwards, recounting the action:

“When we arrived in October, only the hardcore tourists were still around. We got beds in the local youth hostel, and one of our first tasks was to buy a pair of bolt cutters and a large adjustable wrench from a local hardware store. We wanted as much time as possible between the purchase of our tools and the action, in case anyone might remember the purchase. On one of the first nights in the capital city of Reykjavik, we snuck out of the hostel late at night and into a scrap yard from where we could view the four, 175- foot Icelandic ships that comprised the nation’s entire whaling fleet. Hvalur (“whaleship”) 5, 6, 7 and 8 bobbed in the harbor, tied alongside each other like four Riders of the Apocalypse waiting to unleash their evil on the natural world. The ships’ superstructures were painted white with the bridge windows and portholes dark and imposing, resembling the eye sockets of a skull. Needless to say, we were a little intimidated. The reality of what was so simple to discuss in England but was now staring us in the face in the freezing fall weather of a Reykjavik night was more than a little daunting. But we had known it would not be easy, so we began a series of late night observations of the harbor. Within two weeks of surveillance, a definite routine began to emerge. Every Friday night, a watchman would relieve the day watch, carrying with him two bottles of Brenivin, a strong Icelandic vodka. No activity could be seen on three of the ships, the watchman staying on the fourth ship, the one furthest from the dock. A weekend night emerged as the best night for action.”

On November 8th, under cover of darkness, they broke into a whale processing facility at Hvalfjörður, an hour away from the Rejkjavik harbor, and systematically laid waste to it:

“…we found the computer control room that kept the entire station’s machinery fully automated. We smashed the computer panels until sparks flew and LEDs flashed and the beautiful music of machines dying all around us could be heard. There was no time to waste, so we moved next to the ship’s store, where the spare parts for the four whaling ships were kept. Taking the most expensive pieces, we walked to the edge of the docks and tossed them into the waters.

Finally, we reached the offices where record books detailing the illegal catches were confiscated and cyanic acid was poured through out the building. Windows were smashed, and anything that looked expensive met the business end of our wrenches and bolt cutters. Our first task was the sabotage of the six huge diesel generators that provided power for the station. David and I were both experienced diesel engineers, and we knew what was good for an engine, as well as what was bad. Before long we were stripping off our outer clothing and sweating profusely in our handiwork. Next, we moved onto the centrifuges that processed whale blubber into a high-grade lubricating oil that was used in missiles. Smashing the delicate gear, we next located what we could not find at the meatpacking plant: the Whalemeat Mountain. David had attempted to move the many crates of whale meat, housed in huge refrigeration units beneath the station, but the forklift he drove ran out of propane gas. We were forced to wedge open the refrigeration units and then sabotage the refrigeration units themselves so that hopefully the meat would thaw and spoil.”

Then they returned to Reykjavik and boarded two of Iceland’s four whaling ships (the third was guarded and the fourth was in drydock):

“…to board, all we had to do was hop a few feet from the dock to the steel-plated decks. Moving quickly to Hvalur 5, David pulled out our bolt cutters and cut the hasp on the lock that shut the engine room hatch. Moving into the fully-lit engine rooms, David searched the ship for any sleeping watchman while I moved into the engine room and began lifting deck plates, looking for the saltwater cooling valve that regulated the seawater that cooled the ships’ engines at sea. By the time I found it, David had returned to announce that the ship was indeed empty. We began to wrestle off the sixteen or more nuts that held the valve cover in place, and when most were removed water began to shoot out from the bolt holes. I tasted it, and it was salty. When the cover was fully removed, the ocean water would flood first the engine room and then the rest of the ship’s compartments, dragging it to a watery grave in Reykjavik’s deep harbor. Leaving the cover partially removed, we moved to Hvalur 6, where we repeated the process, quickly locating removing that ship’s salt-water cooling valves. Finally, with all the nuts and bolts removed, we took a pry bar to the valve, and with a little persuasion the valve quickly popped free, releasing a flood of seawater that drenched both David and me. Quickly returning to Hvalur 5, we removed the last of that ship’s cover bolts, and again the ocean began to rush in.”

Their deed done, the two men raced to the airport and flew out of the country. They were never charged with a crime despite admitting to the sabotage.

Welcome to Biocentric, a newsletter about sustainability, greenwashing, and resistance. I’m author and organizer Max Wilbert. If you want to follow, you can subscribe for free. Paid subscribers, in return for supporting this publication and the work you see here, receive access to rare private posts with behind-the-scenes reports and unreleased drafts.

Deep sea mining: the new whaling

Today, whaling continues at a greatly reduced level, and many whale populations are slowly recovering. Others continue to face commercial harvest under the guise of “scientific research,” and increasingly whales face threats from greater shipping traffic (boat strikes kill many whales), entanglement in vast industrial fishing nets, and underwater sonar blasts used by navies, in oil and gas drilling, and in the offshore wind turbine industry.

Yet today, another threat to the oceans and to all the creatures who reside in the watery heart of planetary life is looming: deep sea mining. As my friends at Deep Sea Defenders explain:

Deep sea mining is a proposed expansion of the mining industry into the fragile deep ocean environment. Mining corporations want to extract metals found in areas of the sea below 200 meters [depth]. They have focused on three types of mining. 1: The extraction of manganese nodules (also called polymetallic nodules) from abyssal plains 2: The extraction of cobalt-rich crusts from seamounts 3: The extraction of polymetallic sulphides from hydrothermal vents All three varieties would be devastating to the organisms who inhabit those areas, and far beyond. There are currently no commercial mining operations in international waters, but there is growing pressure to begin exploitation, both in national and international waters. The majority of the world’s oceans are located in areas beyond national jurisdiction. The seabed in these areas is under the jurisdiction of the International Seabed Authority (ISA). The most imminent threat is to the Clarion Clipperton Zone, an area of the Pacific Ocean located between Mexico and Hawaii, targeted for manganese nodules containing small quantities of nickel, copper, and cobalt. The ISA has granted exploration leaseholds in this area to 16 deep-sea mining contractors, covering approximately 1 million square kilometers (400,000 square miles). Among the silty substrate of the seabed in the Clarion Clipperton Zone, manganese nodules provide an essential hard surface for creatures like starfish, anemones, crustacean larvae, 4,000 year old corals, 11,000 year old sponges, and countless microbial species. As well as providing key habitat, they play a role in the carbon and nutrient cycles of the deep sea.

Left: polymetallic nodules on the ocean floor between 4-5,000 meters. Right: the tooth of a megalodon, a prehistoric shark, extracted from the interior of a polymetallic nodule. Most nodules form around a hard seed item such as a tooth which sank to the ocean floor, often millions of years ago. What a miracle!

Extraction, then and now. Left: Man stands on top of enormous pile of buffalo skulls; another man stands in front of pile with his foot resting on a buffalo skull; rustic cage is at foot of pile. Handwritten on back: “C.D. 1892 Glueworks, office foot of 1st St., works at Rougeville, Mich.” Public domain photo. Right: An engineer inspects more than 3,000 tonnes of polymetallic nodules stored in the hold of a deep sea mining vessel after test mining conducted in 2022.

Harms of deep sea mining

Deep sea mining would cause three major types of harm.

First, it would directly destroy essential habitat by removing hard substrates essential for deep ocean life, much of it incredibly slow growing, to attach to. There’s also evidence that polymetallic nodules, and likely all of the substrates targeted by mining companies, are essential microorganism habitats which contribute to regulation of pH, water chemistry, and nutrient contents in the surrounding water. As Julia Barnes writes: “Scientists estimate each mining vessel would release 2–6 million cubic feet of sediment into the marine environment every day. That’s equivalent to up to 22,000 dump trucks full of sediment being dumped into the ocean per day per mining vessel — and there are multiple mines planned. Many animals would be smothered by the plumes. Currents would carry the sediment hundreds of kilometers out from mining sites. When fine sediment gets into the gills of fish, it damages their ability to breathe and can kill them. Numerous species of migratory fish, sharks, and plankton would be affected.” It could risk unknown harm to the deep ocean, which is the largest active carbon sink on the planet. Harm to these areas could permanently reduce their carbon sequestration capacity, exacerbating global warming in unknown ways.

Schematic showing one type of planned deep sea mining. Image is not to scale; most deep sea mining is being planned at 4000m or more depth. Image by G.Mannaerts / Wikimedia Commons . CC BY-SA 4.0 .

The deep sea mining industry is vulnerable

Already financially tenuous and opposed by dozens of nations and international bodies around the world, deep sea mining is nonetheless moving forward. NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, recently revised its regulatory framework to expedite permitting for corporations seeking U.S. government permission (and likely subsidies) for deep sea mining, and the first corporation expects to receive its permits by early 2027.

But this industry is vulnerable. Like whaling, it is dependent on a small number of highly specialized, expensive, custom-built vessels and associated equipment like unmanned submarine robots. Machines can be broken. Equipment can be smashed or burned. Ships can be sunk.

Under the current US regime, traditional strategies like petitions, community organizing, and lawsuits are almost entirely futile.

What’s left? Direct action.

Prototype mining robot during testing in 2022. Photograph by Steve Jurvetson . No changes were made to this image. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0 .

Despite what many would have you believe, sabotage is (usually) a form of non-violent action. I’m helping organize a basic non-violent direct action training next Wednesday at 4pm Pacific with a trainer from EQAT, the Earth Quaker Action Team. It’s free if you’re interested in joining or have friends who are: https://celdf.org/2026/04/register-today-for-celdfs-nonviolent-direct-actions-skills-with-lina-blount-on-may-20th-from-7-to-9pm-et/

Next week: shaping, sustaining, and decisive action.

Biocentric is a liberated zone with zero AI-generated content. I’m not on social media, so I rely on readers to share.

Share