Biocentric

Biocentric

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
2d

Good on you, Max.

As Susan says: getting to that table is getting to a rigged game. Same as the scientists -- dual and triple use science.

https://www.workers.org/2025/12/89509/

Then the leaderships cash it all in, in order to have a “seat at the table” — a table where the game is rigged, the rules are set by the colonizer and the prize is not liberation but a managed defeat that uses words like “interim, “phased,” “compromise,” “conditional” and so on. No one stops to ask “interim” what? “phased” what? compromise what? Conditional what?

Because freedom does not happen in phases. It does not spring from interim agreements with colonizers. It does not happen in compromised promises, nor is freedom ever conditional.

History teaches us that liberation is a cataclysmic rupture. It is a violent breaking of chains. It is a tumultuous imposition of one’s humanity.

+--+

"A rat in a maze is free to go anywhere, as long as it stays in the maze."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeffrey Strahl's avatar
Jeffrey Strahl
3h

A recent episode of the Al Jazeera program "Earthrise" was about Norway, which "gets almost all its energy from renewable resources," mandates EVs, and has data centers which are supplied by electricity generated by "renewable resources" and are cooled by cold ocean water.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Max Wilbert · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture