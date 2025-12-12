Limnologist Sudeep Chandra rows a small boat as part of climate research being conducted in Shuchi Lake, a thermokarst lake in the lower Kolyma River basin in Siberia in 2010. Photo by the author.

On November 19th, I was invited to give a presentation to the Turtle Island (North American) wing of a group called Scientist Rebellion as part of a speaker series called Buen Vevir which focused on people from the western hemisphere addressing topics from a degrowth perspective.

My talk focused on global warming, the role of scientists, liberal vs radical, technological somnambulism, class politics, materialism, “green growth,” imperialism, and neocolonialism. The question and answer session at the end of the presentation focused on collapse, population, anthropocentrism, negotiation, compromise, and morality in the face of the crises we face.

I’m not a scientist, but I’ve been a science communicator for going on two decades. That was how I ended up, in 2010, as a young student, as the journalist and photographer assigned to a National Science Foundation expedition to the Siberian Arctic (at the time, Russian-US relations were in a much different place). We spent over a month at a place called the Northeast Science Station, located near the mouth of the Kolyma River in an old Soviet-era satellite dish and surrounding ancillary facilities. Our bunkhouse was a barge on the Kolyma River, and the scientists — professors, post-docs, grad students, and some undergrads — spent 10+ hours a day formulating experiments, collecting data from soils and permafrost and rivers and thermokarst lakes, and analyzing the results. 2010 was, at the time, the hottest year on record in the Arctic, and I was already very afraid of global warming, which I started studying independently in the early 2000’s as a teenager. So as I spent day after day with these scientists, observing their work and talking as we walked across the tundra or through the boreal forest or over dinner — usually moose — I was struck by the extent to which the conversation DIDN’T focus on the climate crisis. Instead, the talk was focused on the minutia of the research being done, or was just casual chatting, shooting the breeze. Those were the two ends of the spectrum. It felt strange to me. When I did manage to get some of the scientists talking, their position on how to the respond to the climate crisis mostly amounted to: “our job is to produce the information that then goes to voters and politicians to make decisions.” And I was struck by how they could be such experts in carbon dioxide and methane but so naïve when it comes to politics and power.

Scenes from 2010 climate science expedition to the Siberian arctic. Photos by the author.

A lot of scientists, including these people, operate under the political paradigm established by people like, say, Rachel Carson: raise awareness about an environmental issue based on sound scientific knowledge, and even despite opposition from powerful industries, society will make rational decisions to transform economic systems to better ways of living. I assume if you’re in this group, SR, it’s because you’re a scientist who has recognized that information alone is not enough to solve the ecological crisis we’re facing (and all the other elements of the polycrisis which are connected to that). You’re no longer operating under the illusion that, with good information, society will make good choices. That the best thing that you can do is to create hard data, research which shows, for example, the risks of global warming or the ecological benefits of removing dams. I want to dive into this, because I think it’s important. This is a fundamentally liberal perspective, in the sense of classical liberalism, the liberalism that emerged from the enlightenment – we’re not talking liberal vs conservative here, many conservatives, at least traditionally, were classical liberals as well. What do I mean that this is a liberal perspective? Well, classical Liberals believe in idealism, the primacy of ideas and the mind, and focus on the individual as the main unit of social change. In other words, they believe that our ideas are the main shaping force behind our actions. We think certain things, we take individual action based on that, our actions shape the world around us, and this creates a given political, economic, and social reality. Of course, there’s some truth to that. But it’s incomplete. And that’s why I’m a radical, not in the sense of extreme, but in the sense of the Latin root of the term radical, radix, which actually means root, trying to get to the root of the issues. and radicals think the other way around, for the most part. We think that our economic structure, the society we live in, these largely determine our way of thinking and the boundaries of it. We’re materialists rather than idealists. It’s not that we reject the importance of ideas, but we put material structures of power at the center and ideas around the periphery, which is why radicals look at education as just one step in a process of social change, but not a decisive one. And for radicals, the basic unit of social change is the class.

Scientist Rebellion emerged from Extinction Rebellion as a mobilization of academics engaging in direct action against the climate crisis. They describe themselves as “a multi-disciplinary group of scientists united by this thought: we understand the breadth and magnitude of the climate crisis and we are damned determined to do something about it.”

I’m not a scientist, although I’ve studied quite a bit of science over the years, mostly ecology, biology, environmental science, and climatology, and I’ve always worked to bring a robust analytical perspective to my work. So, it was a privilege to get to speak to this group and share my ideas.

“There is nothing rational about rebellion. To rebel against insurmountable odds is an act of faith without which the rebel is doomed. This faith is intrinsic to the rebel the way caution and prudence are intrinsic to those who seek to fit into existing power structures. I do not know whether the new revolutionary wave and the rebels produced by it will succeed, but I do know that without these rebels we are doomed.” - Chris Hedges, Wages of Rebellion: The Moral Imperative of Revolt

