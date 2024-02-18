Tongass National Forest. Photo by Arabani , CC BY-SA 2.0 Deed.

The Tongass Rainforest in Southeast Alaska is the last great expanse of temperate old growth forest left in the United States, and it has been partially protected since the "Roadless Rule" halted most logging there in 2001.

Now, the "biggest threat to the west coast rainforest this century" is here: Bill S.1889/H.R. 4748, which would permanently privatize 115,200 acres (including 60,000 acres of old-growth) of Tongass National Forest into the hands of Sealaska Corporation — which has already logged massive swathes of the region.

This conversation with Tlingit elder and forest defender Wanda Culp and filmmaker and activist Joshua Wright — who helped launch the Fairy Creek blockade — dives into "indigi-washing," one of the divide and conquer strategies being used defeat public opposition to the destruction of the land.

Wanda and Joshua are looking for allies: organizations and individuals willing to fight this project and defend the Tongass. For more information, visit

https://www.notongassprivatization.org/

