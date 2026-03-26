Biocentric

Biocentric

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Dorota Valli's avatar
Dorota Valli
3d

Hi Max, I agree with your analysis, but I wish you didn't use the term "Epstein class". This term is used by the creators and fans of the conspiracy theory, alleging that Epstein, an Israeli agent, ran a pedophilia ring on behalf of the ruling class. There is zero proof that this claim is true. This term obscures the real nature of capitalist class relations, making people believe that capitalism could be reformed if only we got rid of morally corrupt billionaires in the government.

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Gary Hoover's avatar
Gary Hoover
4d

Thank you, Max! I have been paraphrasing Voltaire this way to describe our predicament, like this: we have been made to believe absurdities, and so have been made to be complicit in atrocities.”

Ecocide and genocide are one process, and both have been normalized.

The death cult is in charge, and cannot comprehend, co-exist with, or destroy beloved community.

This is going to be a rough ride for a long time. And we know that all species go extinct, sooner or later. But we can love while we are here, and that love is sufficient.

The world is a house on fire, and all we can bring to it is love. And all we will ever take away from it is love.

When I was out on walks in the snowy parts of winter here in Minneapolis, I sometimes liked to drop a chunk of compressed snow into a running stream. I would watch as the white snow absorbed stream water, turning darker and changing into a kind of gel, then changing shape and becoming like a cloud in the wind — finally dissolving into the stream.

This is us and our world.

May we continue to love deeply Love is never lost. Love is never wasted. Love is both the Way and the Destination.

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