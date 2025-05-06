Flooding near my home this winter.

Many people, especially in Western wealthy nations, talk about collapse as a future situation that they are seeking to avoid. I think of it as something that is ongoing and has been happening for centuries. What was the invasion of North America and the subsequent death of some 130 million people if not a major collapse?

The term “collapse” encompasses some changes which are morally wrong, and should be if possible avoided or otherwise mitigated — think the aforementioned genocide, breakdown of societal norms, food shortages, ecological breakdown, etc. But there are other sides to collapse — especially the collapse of modern industrial capitalism — which are right, and should be actively accelerated. This includes trends such as relocalization, reduction in materials and energy use, breakdown of large-scale authoritarian structures, decline in the ability to project military power, etc.

This newsletter, one of my semi-regular round-up posts, focuses broadly on the topic of collapse.

Thoughts, Reads, and Projects

