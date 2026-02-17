Biocentric

Biocentric

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
1d

Max, this was both hard and exhilarating to read. It speaks to my soul. I often wonder how many of us feel trapped in systems we abhor, knowing it’s all wrong, aware of (some of) these wise teachers, yet holding back from big changes. I sometimes think the chaos of our government is a necessary failure, to clear the way for renewed kinship with the earth. Not revolution, but dissolution, maybe?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Max Wilbert and others
Lyall Guiney's avatar
Lyall Guiney
1d

Beautiful read, truly. The first post of yours that I discovered. I have come to feel so disconnected with the European/western society which surrounds me. So much of what I feel is articulated in your post and the quotes therein.

"Liberals and socialists who critique capitalism and yet support “development” and “progress” make up most of the professional managerial class and the mainstream environmental movement."

Sadly this describes everyone I know in the world. Apart from those who are in fact ardent supporters of capitalism and imperialism (but the rest is the same). Most have endless technical arguments in support of their views and trying to debate the matter is like your example of Mr. USA. They respond with pity, derision, boredom. They patronize and dismiss. They assess genuine, heartfelt attempts at radically changing one's life in order to reduce consumption and reconnect with nature as... radical. They say to "get help" while I weep in despair. None of them seem to feel the anguish and the grief for all the pollution and waste and extermination of life that has become our normal way of living.

Thank you for your writing.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Max Wilbert and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Max Wilbert · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture