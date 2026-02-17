Ati Quigua. Photo source unknown.

In 2016, Ati Seygundiba Quigua Izquierdo, more commonly known as Ati Quigua, an Arhuaco woman hailing from the isolated Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountain range of coastal Colombia, traveled to New York City for a United Nations event.

The Arhuaco are survivors of one of the most violent and brutal genocides unleashed by Spanish conquistadors in 1599, and are close relatives of the Kogi, who call themselves the “elder brothers.” Both are poetic people with a spiritual worldview anathema to the western mind.

A little-remarked news story quoted Quigua describing her experience:

To hear Ati Quigua tell it, New York City is a place where people who don’t know each other live stacked inside big buildings, gorging on the “foods of violence,” and where no one can any longer feel the Earth’s beating heart.

“The Big Apple” is a profound contrast to Arhuaco life. Most still live in traditional villages scattered throughout the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, wearing the customary snow-white hand-made clothing of their people and living a seasonal rhythm of subsistence agriculture and ceremony. They stand deliberate in deliberate opposition to assimilation in mainstream Colombian culture.

Later in the Associated Press story, Quigua explains why she was there: to speak out regarding the desecration of modern culture:

“On top of the temples of the goddess and Mother Earth, they are building castles, they are building cities and building churches, but our mother has the capacity to regenerate. We are fighting not to have roads or electricity — this vision of self-destruction that’s called development is what we’re trying to avoid.”

This may be the single most important quote I have ever read

That’s because it illustrates a living worldview that is profoundly and self-consciously opposed to industrial civilization — one which is rapidly being destroyed through violence and assimilation.

There is a profound gulf between those who favor developmentalism and those who reject it. For most members of the cult of progress (industrial civilization), this worldview is literally unthinkable, because their god is development. People like Quigua exist outside of their political sphere, like a ghost or a fantasy, as an anachronism inevitably destined to die out.

But Quigua, and people like her, are visionaries. They are are not only warning us of the dangers of our technological addiction and progress worship, they are showing us the only viable path to a vibrant future. Quigua represents those who align themselves with the planet itself — with mountains, rivers, insects, birds, stones, and oceans — rather than with machines, extraction, money, and the promises of technological modernity.

There are many others like her.

For example, in 2014, Chief Caleen Sisk of the Winnemum Wintu Tribe, whose traditional lands are located in what is now northern California, and who was raised without electricity, said at an event I helped to organize that “we can live on without electricity, it is a convenience, but no one can live without water.”

“This is my message to the western world – your civilization is killing life on Earth”

In 2020, Nemonte Nenquimo of the Waorani people wrote a blistering letter to “all world leaders that share responsibility for the plundering of our rainforest.”

“In each of our many hundreds of different languages across the Amazon, we have a word for you – the outsider, the stranger. In my language, WaoTededo, that word is ‘cowori’. And it doesn’t need to be a bad word. But you have made it so. For us, the word has come to mean (and in a terrible way, your society has come to represent): the white man that knows too little for the power that he wields, and the damage that he causes. You are probably not used to an Indigenous woman calling you ignorant and, less so, on a platform such as this. But for Indigenous peoples it is clear: the less you know about something, the less value it has to you, and the easier it is to destroy. And by easy, I mean: guiltlessly, remorselessly, foolishly, even righteously. And this is exactly what you are doing to us as Indigenous peoples, to our rainforest territories, and ultimately to our planet’s climate. It took us thousands of years to get to know the Amazon rainforest. To understand her ways, her secrets, to learn how to survive and thrive with her. And for my people, the Waorani, we have only known you for 70 years (we were “contacted” in the 1950s by American evangelical missionaries), but we are fast learners, and you are not as complex as the rainforest. When you say that the oil companies have marvellous new technologies that can sip the oil from beneath our lands like hummingbirds sip nectar from a flower, we know that you are lying because we live downriver from the spills. When you say that the Amazon is not burning, we do not need satellite images to prove you wrong; we are choking on the smoke of the fruit orchards that our ancestors planted centuries ago. When you say that you are urgently looking for climate solutions, yet continue to build a world economy based on extraction and pollution, we know you are lying because we are the closest to the land, and the first to hear her cries. I never had the chance to go to university, and become a doctor, or a lawyer, a politician, or a scientist. My elders are my teachers. The forest is my teacher. And I have learned enough (and I speak shoulder to shoulder with my Indigenous brothers and sisters across the world) to know that you have lost your way, and that you are in trouble (though you don’t fully understand it yet) and that your trouble is a threat to every form of life on Earth. You forced your civilisation upon us and now look where we are: global pandemic, climate crisis, species extinction and, driving it all, widespread spiritual poverty. In all these years of taking, taking, taking from our lands, you have not had the courage, or the curiosity, or the respect to get to know us. To understand how we see, and think, and feel, and what we know about life on this Earth. I won’t be able to teach you in this letter, either. But what I can say is that it has to do with thousands and thousands of years of love for this forest, for this place. Love in the deepest sense, as reverence. This forest has taught us how to walk lightly, and because we have listened, learned and defended her, she has given us everything: water, clean air, nourishment, shelter, medicines, happiness, meaning. And you are taking all this away, not just from us, but from everyone on the planet, and from future generations.”

“Marxism is as alien to my culture as capitalism and Christianity are”

Liberals and socialists who critique capitalism and yet support “development” and “progress” make up most of the professional managerial class and the mainstream environmental movement. When it comes to nature, they are in far closer ideological alignment with capitalists than with Quigua and Nenquimo.

Oglala Lakota activist Russell Means, a controversial figure, nonetheless expanded on this topic brilliantly in this 1980 speech:

“Let's suppose further that we were to take revolutionary Marxism at its word: that it intends nothing less than the complete overthrow of the European capitalists order which has presented this threat to our very existence. This would seem to be a natural alliance for American Indian people to enter into. After all, as the Marxists say, it is the capitalists who set us up to be a national sacrifice. This is true as far as it goes.



But, as I've tried to point out, this "truth" is very deceptive. Revolutionary Marxism is committed to even further perpetuation and perfection of the very industrial process which is destroying us all. It offers only to "redistribute" the results--the money, maybe--of this industrialization to a wider section of the population. It offers to take wealth from the capitalists and pass it around; but in order to do so, Marxism must maintain the industrial system. Once again, the power relations within European society will have to be altered, but once again the effects upon American Indian peoples here and non-Europeans elsewhere will remain the same. This is much the same as when power was redistributed from the church to private business during the so-called bourgeois revolution. European society changed a bit, at least superficially, but its conduct toward non-Europeans continued as before. You can see what the American Revolution of 1776 did for American Indians. It's the same old song.



Revolutionary Marxism, like industrial society in other forms, seeks to "rationalize" all people in relation to industry--maximum industry, maximum production. It is a doctrine that despises the American Indian spiritual tradition, our cultures, our lifeways. Marx himself called us "precapitalists" and "primitive." Precapitalist simply means that, in his view, we would eventually discover capitalism and become capitalists; we have always been economically retarded in Marxist terms. The only manner in which American Indian people could participate in a Marxist revolution would be to join the industrial system, to become factory workers, or "proletarians," as Marx called them. The man was very clear about the fact that his revolution could only occur through the struggle of the proletariat, that the existence of a massive industrial system is a precondition of a successful Marxist society.



I think there's a problem with language here. Christians, capitalists, Marxists. All of them have been revolutionary in their own minds, but none of them really means revolution. What they really mean is continuation. They do what they do in order that European culture can continue to exist and develop according to its needs.



So, in order for us to really join forces with Marxism, we American Indians would have to accept the national sacrifice of our homeland; we would have to commit cultural suicide and become industrialized and Europeanized.



At this point, I've got to stop and ask myself whether I'm being too harsh. Marxism has something of a history. Does this history bear out my observations? I look to the process of industrialization in the Soviet Union since 1920 and I see that these Marxists have done what it took the English Industrial Revolution 300 years to do; and the Marxists did it in 60 years. I see that the territory of the USSR used to contain a number of tribal peoples and that they have been crushed to make way for the factories. The Soviets refer to this as "the National Question," the question of whether the tribal peoples had the right to exist as peoples; and they decided the tribal peoples were an acceptable sacrifice to the industrial needs. I look to China and I see the same thing. I look to Vietnam and I see Marxists imposing an industrial order and rooting out the indigenous tribal mountain people.”

Means’ speech parallels my critique of techno-solutionist socialists whose vision of would be impossible without mining, factories, smelters, and countless other elements of commerce that are already crushing indigenous communities and biodiverse landscapes around the world.

“We are fighting not to have roads or electricity — this vision of self-destruction that’s called development is what we’re trying to avoid.”

In the summer of 2021, a news crew from a national television network visited the protest camp at Peehee Mu’huh, the place known as Thacker Pass in English. As the videographers piled out and began unfolding tripods, the anchor introduced himself. He was tall, tanned, Caucasian, with white teeth and movie-star looks. His button-down shirt, dress pants, and Italian leather shoes dusty from the Nevada dirt probably cost more than I make in a month.

I looked as you would expect someone who had spent most of the last 6 months camped on a mountainside to look.

The film crew started the cameras rolling, and Mr. USA asked me why we were there. I told him that we were not only protesting the destruction of Thacker Pass; we were also questioning renewable energy, car culture, even industrial civilization itself. His features glazed over in that look that I have since come to see on the face of many a mainstream journalist.

Rocked back slightly by my response, he recovered quickly, and couldn’t keep the derision from his voice as he mocked the idea of living without cell phones.

Predictably, that footage never aired.

The biocentric worldview is a challenge to the entire logos, ethos, and pathos of the civilized mind. This makes it inconvenient. People who will not compromise, who will not accept the industrial destruction of their lands, no matter how big of a bribe is offered or how compelling the propaganda is, are obstacles to progress.

Good.

