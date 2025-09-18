Biocentric

Biocentric

Jessica Carew Kraft
Brilliant! This is a mic drop. I completely agree and one of the first things I did when my book came out was to upload it to LibGen. The shadow librarians are keeping resistance alive, as you say. I also deeply appreciate that you see the reality of AI— it can’t destroy us if we stop feeding it. May the infinite power outage we dream of come swiftly and soon. Thanks for your epic work, Max.

Greeley Miklashek, MD
Thanks, Max, but I knew none of this. I self-published my "Stress R Us" in 2018 and Stanford keeps a copy in their e-library, where anyone can download the PDF for no charge by just searching the title. Amazon has long ago stopped sending me the little royalty payments for the PB they once did. I'm a book lover and had 23K in my personal library before retirement forced a radical downsizing to about 600, but I have this wonderful internet to roam and search. I respect your efforts and this well written anti-Capitalist critique, and AI is just another Capitalist wet dream IMHO. Alan Becker's "More Everything Forever" is right up your alley. Also, you may wish to checkout a book I just got a copy of today and jumped right into: "Slow Down", by Kohei Saito, as he is a serious student of Marx/Engels, among many other fellow travelers. Consider that America now has 890 billionaires and 22,000,000 millionaires, so 1 in 15 Americans is a millionaire, and nearly every financial instrument today is just another Ponzi scheme, so your courageous efforts are timely and appreciated. In the meantime, I'll just keep giving my life's work away for free, thanks to MAHB and Stanford. Have a blessed evening.

