Full circle: ICE agents training at Fort Benning, Georgia, home of the notorious “ School of the Americas ” where the US military has provided extensive training to far-right death squads and dictators who killed thousands in Argentina, Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and elsewhere, driving destablization and migration.

The current crackdown on immigrants and refugees that we see in the United States — millions of people terrorized, tens of thousands harassed, beaten, detained, and deported — is deeply linked to ecological destruction and imperialism.

For those in power, the refugee crisis represents a challenge: as Christian nationalists at heart, they truly believe that immigrants are an assault on “the soul of the nation.” Yet in the crisis, they also see opportunity.

Fascists and those who aspire to their power always need scapegoats, and for many of today’s demagogues, undocumented immigrants — many driven to flee their homes by ecological collapse and global north imperialism — fill this role perfectly. They are uniquely vulnerable. Linguistic and cultural barriers prevent most people from developing deep relationships with immigrants that would disabuse them of the flagrant lies and stereotypes that demagogues spout. Forced to live under the radar, immigrants have very little political power. No politicians represent them, and few large and well-funded organizations advocate for them. They are, for the most part, outsiders, and thus for the sociopaths in change, they are ideal targets.

Yet this attack immigrants is not simply a case of racism, although racism plays an key role in it. Oppression on this scale is rarely a simple ideological expression of prejudice. Instead, it is almost always the deliberate instrumentalization and stoking of prejudice by those in power for material and political objectives.

This is true historically as well as well as today. As Trinidadian historian Eric Williams wrote, “Slavery was not born of racism: rather, racism was the consequence of slavery.” What he means is that the ideological system of racism was built to justify the economic exploitation of slavery. The exploitation came first; the racism was created to justify, defend, and expand it.

Today, the same is true. The scapegoating of immigrants allows the Trump administration and their ilk around the world to achieve many goals. For example, it allows them to rally large amounts of public funding — ICE’s budget is larger than most of the world’s militaries — and provide lucrative job programs to their most vehement supporters and massive no-bid contracts to favored corporate partners and contractors.

It allows them to militarize and train an internal paramilitary empowered to carry out abductions and forced disappearances. It allows them to build and weaponize a mass surveillance platform that can be turned on all internal enemies.

The political furor created by their deployment of the National Guard allows them to seek opportunities to implement martial law, break down safeguards on totalitarian executive power, and purge military and National Guard of the disobedient.

This would be politically difficult, perhaps even impossible, without scapegoats.

Ecological Collapse and Refugees

All of this, of course, is happening against the backdrop of ecological collapse and imperialism.

Why the hell do you think people are fleeing their homes?

According to the UN Refugee Agency, there are more than 36 million refugees in the world today, and over the past decade, more than 250 million people have been internally displaced (meaning they’ve fled their homes, but remained in the same nation) by extreme weather.

Many extreme weather events — from hurricanes and typhoons to floods, droughts, and heat waves — are increasing in frequency and strength due to global warming. Researchers predict that, driven by climate change, sea level rise alone will force 1.4 billion people to flee their homes by 2060 and 2 billion — one fifth of the expected population — by 2100. According to researchers at the Max Plank Institute, “The number of climate refugees could increase dramatically in future… the Middle East and North Africa could [soon] become so hot that human habitability is compromised.”

Less talked about is the reality of displacement driven not by acute extreme weather, but by long-term environmental destruction: deforestation, salinization, aquifer drawdown, desertification, overgrazing, drying up of rivers, streams, and springs, over-harvesting of fish and other wildlife, and so on. These chronic ecological disturbances lead to 250 million acres of land becoming desertified or otherwise degraded every year.

And as the planet fails, people are on the move.

Imperialism and Refugees

Narratives of immigrant gangs fueling illegal drug trafficking dovetail perfectly with “regime change operations” (read: a violent and illegal coup, a violation of the Geneva Convention and the Universal Declaration on Human Rights) like that currently being planned against the state of Venezuela — a nation which the United States has wanted to topple for decades but couldn’t muster the political capital to do so. Now, under the auspices that Maduro is a drug trafficker, something which the United States, CIA, and special forces are experts in, that situation is changing.

Regime change by violence is generally a terrible idea. In Libya, for example, regime change operations led by the United States and NATO in 2011 completely destroyed the nation (I’m sure it was a complete coincidence that Gaddafi was, at the time, organizing to economically decouple the Global South from the Global North). Libya, which at the onset of hostilities was stable albeit no paradise, is now ruled by warlords and home to a thriving human slavery marketplace.

Similarly, the United States invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan led to the displacement of more than 10 million refugees and millions more displaced internally. In Afghanistan, after millions were dead and the nation destroyed, the Taliban had been replaced by… the Taliban.

Maduro, like Gaddafi and the Taliban, is no saint, yet experts predict if he is ousted the nation will collapse into far worse violence and chaos. Yet still, the New York Times, Fox News, and other mainstream media beat the drums of war.

The paper of record empire.

Venezuela, lest it be forgotten, has major oil reserves. And now the administration is using the specter of illegal immigrants and their drugs to first target innocent fishermen in the Caribbean and now to launch the United States military against Venezuela in a transparent bid to… bring democracy?

Similar dynamics, albeit with the substitution of counterinsurgency techniques for overt military intervention, play out within the boundaries of Global North nations as well, where resource peripheries find over and over again that “democracy” is nothing but a fantasy when big corporations coming knocking. And once the water is poisoned, what are people to do besides flee?

Again, racism may be characteristic of these political projects, but the aim is deeper: not just to maintain and expand racial hierarchies and reassert white supremacy, but to consolidate and expand power, destroy opponents, criminalize opposition, gain access to resources through military and political interventions, expand imperial power, and secure ideological hegemony over large portions of the population’s minds.

Where Do We Go From Here?

So where do we go from here?

I admire and applaud those who are building solidarity and mutual aid. Here in my community, protests against ICE have been ongoing almost daily for months. Yet as community members — many of whom have lived here for decades, raising children, purchasing from local businesses, taking part in community activities and sports, raising their children in local schools, and often paying taxes — disappear, much of the country revels in rabid anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Despite whatever political positions people hold, refugees will flock to areas of relative stability. In my region, increasingly extreme weather is causing many people to flee drought and fire-prone areas. There are more transplants from California moving north every year. This creates a real challenge, increasing pressure on housing, driving urban expansion, and so on.

It has led some to argue for an ecological stance against immigration — one that I do not share, but that is worth interrogating to understand its arguments and their flaws. This approach was exemplified, in my limited understanding, by people like David Brower, who once headed the Sierra Club and founded several other environmental organizations which opposed immigration that would bring more people into the United States — people who would need homes, would consume energy and resources, and would otherwise impact the natural world. His politics may seem outdated now, but what many who have accused him of racism do not know is that Brower, while generally opposing immigration, was simultaneously a proponent of active solidarity with Global South nations to assist them in stabilizing ecological problems, responding to natural disasters, and otherwise building stable and flourishing societies on their home territories.

While I don’t agree with Brower’s anti-immigration policy, his advocacy of solidarity is sensible. When people aren’t forced to flee their homes by violence, disaster, or poverty, they rarely choose to do so (a fact that the Trump Administration, in cutting international aid programs, conveniently ignores).

In fact, there is also a relatively unknown history of working-class people and leftists (including, once upon a time, Bernie Sanders) opposing immigration from an internationalist perspective, arguing that the free flow of workers across borders undermines the power of the working class inside nations, and thus contributes to the immiseration of all workers, including immigrants. I don’t know this history well, but a germ of truth within it can be seen in the United States, where immigrants from Mexico, Central America, and South America make up the majority of workers in low-income, dangerous, and high-stress jobs in meatpacking plants and agricultural production (meanwhile, elite migration fills another economic role for capitalists). This position of economic precarity, which is highly profitable to employers, is maintained by immigration and labor policies that both prevent effective labor organizing and allow for a flow of low-wage workers to enter the country.

I won’t pretend to have a total grasp on these economics or political positions. Yet these perspectives contain some complex truths that are rarely articulated today; in the era of hyper-polarized and 140-character social media discourse, they seem almost anachronistic. So fiercely have the battle lines been drawn, either you support immigrants, or you are a racist. And yet, in this simple either-or environment, sometimes the root causes can be lost. That’s why it’s worth mentioning Brower’s perspective: because if we exclusively focus on welcoming those who are fleeing their homes, sometimes we lose track of the question: why are they fleeing in the first place?

Solidarity and Mutual Aid

Today, the moral argument for tightly restricting immigration is, I believe, bunk. From the perspective of human decency, there is a plain need to accept human beings who are fleeing their homes in fear of war, environmental destruction, extreme weather, the breakdown of food production systems, tyranny, and so on.

The political and ecological situation has shifted, and this crisis is only going to become more poignant in future years. People have always had to flee their homes for one reason or another, but times are changing. Several years ago, my family and I packed a vehicle with important documents, clothes, and other possessions as major wildfires swept through the outskirts of our town, destroying hundreds of homes and killing several people.

We were lucky then. We might not be next time. And in this era of heightened political repression, other factors will drive flight for members of the resistance as well. Many prominent activists have already fled the United States over the past year. These are now displaced persons fleeing political persecution. To put it simply: would anyone still agree with restricting immigration if they and their families were the ones forced to flee their homes and seek a life in a foreign land?

The United States has been intervening in destabilizing and destroying foreign governments and societies for centuries. As long as imperialist violence, colonialism, and ecological destruction continue, the refugee crisis will only get worse.

The Trump Administration is a rising fascist threat, and must be fought. Yet we must never forget that Obama deported three times as many immigrants as Trump did during his first term — and also normalized drone assassinations, defended and expanded the surveillance state, erected the Obamacare system which was designed by the insurance industry, and generally served brilliantly as an Imperialist leader. The roots of these problems goes far, far deeper than Trump. He is a symptom.

Strategies such the ongoing national resistance against ICE, opposition to border wall construction along the US – Mexico border, and the work of No Mas Muertes are invaluable and essential. But with all due respect to the millions of brave people engaged in this work, these strategies amount to harm reduction. This is critical, but still insufficient to address the root of the problem, which is imperialism and ecological destruction.

So how do we move forward?

In my view, the only answer is the holistic one: to maintain a spirit of solidarity; to prioritize human rights and decency; and to relentlessly attack both the roots of the ecological crisis and the structures of imperialism, which are often one and the same.

