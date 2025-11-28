Biocentric

Biocentric

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
1d

45 years ago, John Trudell --

“First Voices Radio” digs deep into our 30-year-old archive and brings listeners another interpretation and observation surrounding the American holiday known as “Thanksgiving.”

The late John Trudell’s “Thanksgiving Day Address” is from 1980 but how his observations have stood the test of time and still ring true. The names of U.S. politicians that Trudell mentions have changed over the years but the issues that Native peoples faced then and now remain the same. John Trudell (1946-2015) has been identified as a poet, a fighter for Native American rights, an agitator, and many other things.

But if you were to have asked him which of these descriptions best suits him he would have refused to be pinned down. “Actually I don’t consider myself to be any of those things. They’re things that I do…but they’re parts of me. They’re not the total.” Indeed, Trudell was the complex sum of all that he saw, endured and accomplished during his 69 years, a time when he experienced more than most people might in several lifetimes. More information about John Trudell can be found at https://www.johntrudell.com/.

https://firstvoicesindigenousradio.org/program/20221223

+--+

Ahh, the revolution will not be terrorized:

The Revolution will not be terrorized By Andreína Chávez

https://theburningspear.com/the-revolution-will-not-be-terrorized/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jacquie Tsimbinos's avatar
Jacquie Tsimbinos
9h

Go vegan. If animals are respected, then people and the environment will follow.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Max Wilbert
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture