Biocentric with Max Wilbert

Biocentric with Max Wilbert

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gavin Mounsey's avatar
Gavin Mounsey
2d

RE: "The illusion of democracy shatters in wartime"

The statist regime called The United States Of America has been engaged in wars of aggression for the majority of time of which it has existed. Thus, I propose that what you describe as "the illusion of democracy" is in fact an inherent characteristic, inevitable outcome and required function of "democracy" (an involuntary governance structure that uses the threat of violence to coerce money from millions of people and then gives it to weapons manufacturers to engage in war crimes and racketeering operations).

It is the same here in the statist regime known as "Canada"... our tax money, taken using threats of violence, given to corporations that pillage the earth and mass murder civilians.

What people do not seem to realize (as they have been conditioned to wave flags and internalized implanted sociopolitical identities https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/implanted-sociopolitical-identities ) is that this is the Modus Operandi of All Involuntary governance structures on the planet. It does not matter if they call them selves "democracies" or use some other ism, if they use the threat of violence to extract money from you and the brainwashing techniques I describe in the post linked above, they are all inherently immoral and degenerative.

https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/why-involuntary-governance-structures

This is one of the many reasons why I advocate severing all ties that we can to these parasitic statist regimes, refusing to play their games, focusing our energy and skills locally to regenerate ecology, educate the youth, boycott the corporations and use our gifts to create Bio-cultural Refugia (that can weather the storm ahead and plant the seeds of hope and biodiversity to expand when the time is right).

https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/designing-bio-cultural-refugia

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Max Wilbert
Janet Weil's avatar
Janet Weil
2d

I just shared this on Bluesky and Facebook. I hope other climate/enviro/wilderness activist writers will speak up against the horror happening in #Iran. They sure haven't (for the most part) about the #GazaGenocide.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Max Wilbert
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Max Wilbert
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture