Dean Barlese prays in front of Lithium Nevada’s halted construction equipment on April 26th, 2023. Photo by the author.

This is the first in a series of articles introducing the Thacker Pass Six, a group of traditional indigenous people and grassroots activists who are being sued by a Canadian mining company called Lithium Nevada Corporation.

If you’re new here, this is Biocentric, a newsletter about sustainability, overshoot, greenwashing, and resistance. It’s written by me, Max Wilbert, the co-author of Bright Green Lies: How the Environmental Movement Lost Its Way and What We Can Do About It and co-founder of Protect Thacker Pass.

If you want to follow, you can subscribe for free. In return for supporting my activism, paid subscribers receive access to occasional private posts containing behind-the-scenes reports and unreleased drafts. Revenue from this post will go to the Thacker Pass Six legal defense fund.

This is Dean Barlese, a traditional knowledge-holder from the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, an elder who was raised on old stories told by his father and grandparents. He’s the leader of the Pyramid Lake Spiritual Healing Center, and his ancestors fought in Snake War (1864-68) to protect Northern Paiute homelands from settler-colonial incursions.

I met Dean in the spring of 2021, when he first visited the protest camp that my friend Will Falk and I established on the proposed site of an open-pit lithium mine at Peehee Mu’huh (known as Thacker Pass, Nevada in English). Dean was in a wheelchair and traveled for hours to get to camp, visiting with his relatives from nearby reservations around the fire.

Soon after his first visit, Dean’s health deteriorated, leading to the amputation of his foot. Yet Dean kept coming to camp. Not only that, he was on the front lines of the prayer actions that took place in spring 2023, sitting in front of heavy equipment destroying the land his ancestors fought and died to protect.

Now, Dean is being sued by Lithium Nevada Corporation, a fully-owned subsidiary of Lithium Americas. The suit is a civil case, which means that the company is seeking to get money from Dean.

Lithium Americas is a multi-billion-dollar corporation, and Dean is a retired and disabled Native American elder. He provides spiritual healing to people in his community for free. When Dean’s roof leaks, when he needs a ride to a medical appointment, or he needs to put away firewood for the cold Pyramid Lake winter and for ceremonial sweats, he asks for help from his friends and people he has helped. What little money Dean has is used for food and utilities.

Lithium Nevada can’t get any money from Dean, because he doesn’t have any. The goal of their lawsuit against him is simple: intimidation and violence. If they cannot stop Dean from taking action to protect his ancestral lands, if they cannot undermine his courage, if they cannot break his spirit, they will talk the only language they truly understand: money. They will attempt to destroy his finances, and thus undermine his ability to live.

Here is Dean’s statement, in his own words: