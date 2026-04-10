Biocentric

Biocentric

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Michael Campi's avatar
Michael Campi
4d

I find the idea that if we use their tactics against them that we we will become them laughable.

As an example, a woman who fights of an attacker and saves herself will not become a violent predator because of her actions, she will, perhaps, save other women from the same attacker. Thanks for this article.

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Geoffrey Deihl's avatar
Geoffrey Deihl
4d

I agree that much of what passes for normalcy is violence, built into our culture and endemic at multiple "hidden" levels. Fast food is an example, violence against the Amazon Rainforest and the cultures of the people who live there, ending in violence against the body of the person eating the "food," resulting in health problems creating prey for the diet industry and pharma companies. There is little we do in industrial society that isn't interconnected this way.

The essential problem with resistance in any form is it comes far too late. That is not to say I don't favor resistance, it's in every word I write.

Like the formative years of childhood, early indoctrination into society is key. The household that reads to their children is healthier than the one that plunks them in front of a TV. Our society at large is the second one. Overcoming the brainwashing and ignorance is for the most part an impossible task.

My last article focused on the inevitable and likely soon collapse of the basin states of the near dead Colorado River. The social and economic chaos of that alone is enough to break the US. Anger and disorganized resistance are likely as well as climate migration and deaths from crashed agriculture, supply chains, wet-bulb temperature and more. At that point it's too late for an organized, effective response.

Ultimately what we have here is a species that became too successful in manipulating its environment, 8 billion plus of us that live and die by fossil fuels. The oil men, bankers and oligarchs are all manifestations of the survival instinct made lethal at global scale by technology.

All that said, I do appreciate this knowledgeable article. Even as our odds of survival diminish every day, calling out the insanity gets me out of bed. Good, thoughtful work, Max.

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