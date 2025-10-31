Biocentric

Biocentric

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeffrey Keefer's avatar
Jeffrey Keefer
16h

This is all so scary on many levels. Thank you for being brave enough, and focused enough, to share it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Utejack's avatar
Utejack
15h

We’ll stated, organized to a reasonable perfection; if something like that could ever exist.??

This teaching will be kept in my hip pocket to share with everyone who is struggling with ... “what’s up?”;

asking themselves,.. I trusted them ...I can’t believe they could ever participate in such nefarious belligerence?

Love & gratitude for your scholarship; I know you’ve put a whole bunch of work studying for this time; there’s a wisdom in this statement from a respected teacher I knew...”everything is appropriate”; and all your heartfelt concerns most certainly are ...Appropriate for this moment.

✌🏼❤️🙏🕉

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Max Wilbert
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Max Wilbert
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture