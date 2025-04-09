Three critically endangered California Condors, each with a wingspan approaching 10 feet (more than 3 meters), soar over a craggy central California landscape. Photo by the author.

For the past few days, economic markets have been in turmoil as the Trump administration has announced sweeping tariffs on products imported into the United States. Many people seem to assume that this type of policy is unintelligible — that it represents stupidity, a strongman's attempt to asserting his authority.

I believe that this is a dangerous mistake. While I don't believe in the moral rightness of Trump's economic policies, it is more accurate to view them as an attempt to reassert the economic, political, and — by extension — military dominance of the United States as a world superpower in the face of rising competition, especially from China, by reversing the process of globalization and “re-shoring” industry. However, globalization is deeply entrenched, as shown by the market collapse and political backlash to Trump’s tariffs, which led to the administration walking the policies back within several days.

In the long-term view of Trump and his advisors, rebuilding American dominance involves “breaking a few eggs.” Just like Reagan and Thatcher’s offshoring policies in the 80s devastated the manufacturing heartland of the United States but buttressed the fortunes of the hyper-wealthy, Trump has no true interest in the well-being of the poor. He is concerned with maintaining hegemony against the rise of BRICS, and especially of China. The poor will lose either way.

Outside of the political calculus of empire, the economic turmoil and backlash to Trump’s tariffs is very instructive about how the hegemony of economic growth has inserted itself into our everyday lives.

Most of our necessities are imported from overseas. As COVID revealed to many, the fact that a factory shuts down in Wuhan or South Korea can have a profound impact on people and businesses in the United States. Our economies are no longer local; they are globalized. As I wrote last July, reflecting on the anti-globalization movement:

Organized labor and human rights activists saw [globalization] as a power grab aiming to open national borders to the flow of corporations while restricting worker movement. This, they argued, would lead to twin disasters: offshoring jobs from wealthy nations and leaving workers penniless here, while creating new markets for cheap labor in poor countries with low wages and practically non-existent labor protection laws. Environmentalists saw the [1999 World Trade Organization, or WTO] meeting as an oligarch’s summit to organize efficient and rapid extraction of resources from the environment — in other words, to turn a living planet into dead commodities and into profit as quickly as possible. They argued that corporate-friendly neoliberal trade policies would decimate environmental protection worldwide and facilitate ever-greater “externalization” of costs in the form of pollution and ecological sacrifice zones. Students, faith groups, indigenous communities, and racial justice organizations also saw the WTO and their brother organizations — The World Bank and International Monetary Fund — as being instruments of a violent form of economic neo-colonialism. While the protests in November 1999 were successful at shutting down the WTO summit, the neoliberal agenda of so-called “free trade” has been the dominant economic paradigm for most of the intervening years. Since 1999, the size of the global economy has more than doubled from $55 trillion to nearly $120 trillion. But contrary to what you might think, this hasn’t effectively reduced poverty; the vast majority of this explosion in wealth has gone to rich. On the ecological front, the neoliberal project of free trade, globalization, and deregulation has skyrocketed an already destructive system into the stratosphere. Annual greenhouse gas pollution has increased from 25 billion tons in 1999 to 37 billion tons in 2022. In 1999, humans used about 120,000 terawatt-hours of energy, but by 2022 that had increased to 179,000 terawatt-hours — nearly a 50% jump. To meet that demand, fossil fuels and biomass (cutting down trees and burning them) accounted for nearly 80% of the new energy production in this period. Plastic production has more than doubled since 1999, and in total more than two-thirds of all plastic ever created has been pumped out of factories in the years since. Global population increased from 6 to 8 billion. And the abundance of wildlife plummeted an average of 18% between 1999 and 2018 — when measured against an already seriously diminished 1970 baseline. Almost a quarter-century later, the goals and messages behind the WTO protest have been proven correct. Corporate globalization has been a disaster for workers, the poor, and the planet. Wealth inequality has increased in almost all parts of the world, including strikingly inside the United States. Meanwhile, in poor nations like Mexico and Bangladesh, sweatshops that often amount to virtual slave labor have proliferated, and the dismantling of tariffs and trade restrictions in favor of neoliberal free trade policies has destroyed domestic markets such as traditional organic farming.

What I didn’t discuss in that piece was this:

We have become business partners in the apocalypse.

Everyday people are angry when globalization shuts down.

More than half of U.S. households have retirement accounts. These are investment accounts in which people allocate savings towards buying stocks and other securities. These purchases provide operating funds to businesses, and in return, investors gain the right to sell their stocks in the future.

This system operates under the assumption that well-run businesses will grow in value over time, which they tend to do. The S&P 500, a stock index tracking the largest 500 companies in the United States, grows in value by an average of 6.8% per year. In this way, everyday people are invested, quite literally, in the growth of capitalism, through monthly monetary contributions.

This cycle, in which capital investment leads to increased production, which in turn generates greater capital — makes sense at small theoretical scales. Say, for example, I’m bad at growing corn, but want to eat some. I lend my tools and contribute money to buy seeds with my neighbor, who’s a skilled farmer. If they have a successful crop, they share the harvest with me, and everyone wins. If their crop fails, we miss out.

In the real world, the majority of investment and economic growth today is far different. Rather than small plots of corn, agribusinesses invest in clearing vast swathes of rainforest for palm oil plantations, and tech companies vacuum up gigawatts of power for sprawling data centers. This has little to do with meeting basic necessities, which current productive forces are, according to some research, powerful enough to do1, 2. But across both unnecessary and necessary sectors, the drive for profit and accumulation incentivizes corporate actors to engage in behavior harmful to nature.

If this behavior wasn’t rewarded, we wouldn’t see it continue to happen. But in this case, not only the perpetrators rewarded with paychecks, large swaths of society — including congresspeople, government employees, academics, and more than half of American households — are also financially rewarded through participation in the stock market.

Mist clings to craggy ridges on Tahoma (Mount Rainier), an ecosystem under serious threat due to global warming. The glaciers on the mountain are retreating , threatening fish, pikas, various tree species, wolverines, and many other species. Photo by the author.

The magnificent bribe

This is what cultural critic Lewis Mumford termed “the magnificent bribe.” Mumford writes in his 1964 piece Authoritarian and Democratic Technics:

“Present day technics3 differs from that of the overtly brutal, half-baked authoritarian systems of the past in one highly favorable particular: it has accepted the basic principle of democracy, that every member of society should have a share in its goods. By progressively fulfilling this part of the democratic promise, our system has achieved a hold over the whole community that threatens to wipe out every other vestige of democracy.”

By and large, this bribe has been accepted. There is broad knowledge in the global north that consumer culture is associated with environmental harm and human rights abuses — and yet, most people do not participate in social change movements.

Further, most social change work that does take place focuses on reforming this system rather than abolishing it. In other words, most of our movements focus on preserving Mumford’s “authoritarian technics” and the growth (profits and investments) that they enable, while attempting to mitigate, regulate, and ban 5the worst excesses. This is one of the reasons why the pre-requisites for a degrowth paradigm shift are not currently close to being met.

Growth is often used as a mechanism not just to generate profit, but to maintain hegemony. By growing the economy, elites are able to distribute benefits to otherwise restive social groups, while still maintaining and expanding inequality. This, in the long-term, is Trump’s game. He seeks to re-energize American empire in the image of William McKinley, his favorite past president, who seized Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines, and annexed Hawaii as part of a grand imperial vision.

I must admit, I cheer when the economy crashes, despite the fact that it is hard on me and harder on many others. The health of the economy, as it exists today, is a measure of how fast the living planet is being turned into more dead commodities. The more data centers built, the more forests cut down, the more miles driven, the more acres paved, the better the economy does. And conversely, times of economic recession have corresponded to the only times we’ve seen declines in greenhouse gas emissions, deforestation, and so on.

This, of course, is only one way to run a society. Most cultures throughout history have nothing at all resembling this system of investment and yet manage to take care of basic needs and well-being. It is possible for human beings to live without destroying the land. And it is profoundly wrong that as they age, the only viable way for many people to not end up destitute and homeless is by investing in capitalism. For the poor, the magnificent bribe is more a latent threat than golden handcuffs.

One thing is certain. While the magnificent bribe has been supremely effective, conservative and liberal elites alike are leading us deeper into the ecological apocalypse. Come economic ruin or miracle, our politics must go beyond our pocketbooks.

[1] Especially when treating modern luxuries such “internet access” or “electricity” as wants rather than needs.

[2] Other research challenges this hypothesis. For example, this paper looking at global agricultural production looks beyond whether enough calories are produced, instead assessing macronutrients, and finds that “the global agricultural system currently overproduces grains, fats, and sugars while production of fruits and vegetables and protein is not sufficient to meet the nutritional needs of the current population. Correcting this imbalance could reduce the amount of arable land used by agriculture by 51 million ha globally but would increase total land used for agriculture by 407 million ha and increase greenhouse gas emissions.” Another study finds that there isn’t enough naturally-produced Omega-3 fatty acids to meet human needs; humans have essentially tapped all natural sources, yet human population continues to grow, accelerating “nutrient overshoot.”

[3] In Mumford’s work, the term “Technic” is used to refer to both the social and technical aspects of a given technological system of development.