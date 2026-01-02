What Have You Done For Your Land This Week?

Biocentric focuses on resistance against the industrial destruction of our world because I believe this is the central work of our time. It’s also something that even those who agree with are scared of talking about, which is why, as I wrote about two weeks ago, Biocentric will largely focus on eco-sabotage and associated topics this year.

The new series began earlier this week, when I posted a review of the film Woman at War. I have many more pieces in the works, including articles looking at eco-sabotage via forms of non-violent direct action, the backlash caused by sabotage actions, the radical flank effect and why mainstream environmentalists should support eco-sabotage, a historical breakdowns of sabotage in World War II and in the struggle against apartheid, a discussion of sabotage in the context of deep sea mining, a strategy piece about why sabotage may be the most effective tactic we have, and a couple dozen more.

This is important, and there is a lot to cover.

When discussing these topics, make sure you know security culture:

But, this type of clandestine resistance isn’t something that is possible for everyone to take part in. Many people have obligations or restrictions that might make participation difficult or impossible. And even for those who do engage in these actions, you just can’t do it all the time. There will always be downtime.

The purpose of this video is to challenge those of you taking a break between actions or who are unable to be on the front lines to do something tangible for the land where you live.

In this video, I bring you along as I’m planting two native plants — common camas (camassia quamash), a species in the lily family, and ookow (dichelostemma congesta), a species in the asparagus family — in a meadow where I live which has been degraded by overgrazing. Both are valuable human food sources which were widely cultivated by native people across the region where I live. Both benefit from being dug and harvested, and are native meadow plants and wildflowers which support pollinators and other wildlife.

What have you done for the land you belong to this week?