The McDermitt Caldera, just north of Thacker Pass, where an Australian corporation plans another open-pit mine. Photo by the author.

I have parted ways with Deep Green Resistance because of serious disagreements with the leadership of that organization on how to fight for our planet and what to focus on.

It’s a big change. While so much of the work that me and other grassroots activists did in that organization was beautiful and important — fighting mines and pipelines and logging, advocating for wildlife, taking direct action in defense of the planet, fighting injustice, and telling the truth about greenwashing — the organization’s focus on gender made that increasingly difficult. On other important issues like the genocide in Gaza and police violence against people of color, I found myself increasingly disagreeing with the Board. It was past time to leave.

In this moment I feel sadness about paths foreclosed and regret for mistakes I have made. I’m sorry for the harms I have caused, and I wish I had come to this decision sooner. But at the same time, a sense of openness fills me. Change can bring grief, but it can also allow new flourishing. Like a wildfire that fertilizes the soil, brings sunlight to the forest floor, and allows the seeds of fire-adapted plants to sprout, that which seems like destruction is sometimes renewal.

So what’s next?

Most of my work is continuing with no change.

Protect Thacker Pass is working on some ambitious collaborations with our Tribal allies to educate and build opposition to mining and energy projects. We continue to fight the lawsuit filed by Lithium Nevada Corporation against myself and six other water protectors, and to fight the $49,890.13 fine the Federal Government levied against Will Falk and I for building pit toilets for native elders praying at Peehee Mu’huh.

Note that we have a new fiscal sponsor, Fertile Ground Conservancy. Formerly known as Fertile Ground Institute for Social and Ecological Justice, FGC is a small nonprofit that I’ve been involved with since 2009. Some of you may remember it as the host of the Earth at Risk events in the Bay Area between 2010—2014.

I will also continue to host The Green Flame podcast as an independent project. And—of course—I will continue to write here on Substack.

The seeds of a new organization

The key to social change is collaboration, which is why I have discussed the need to “organize, organize, organize” on The Green Flame. It’s not enough to take individual action. So, as I leave one organization behind, I’m continuing to collaborate with other activists around the world to start a new one.

On that note, I’d like to ask a favor. Many of you have experience in community organizing and revolutionary groups. In your opinion, what are the most important lessons and structures to help radical grassroots organizations grow and be effective?

Please share any thoughts you have in the comments. And stay tuned for more details, including how to support and get involved. You can sign up for the new organization’s email list here.

As one journey ends and another begins, I want to pause and acknowledge those who walk beside me. Organizing is not solitary. You may see my face on video or my name on these articles, but what you don’t see is the dozens of people behind the scenes: my sweetheart, family, friends, donors and subscribers, advisors, and beyond. This work would be impossible without you.

Spring is here. The camas are blooming, the birds are nesting, and there are tadpoles in the pond. It’s a good time for new beginnings.