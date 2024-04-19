Biocentric

THROGER
Apr 20, 2024Edited

To lead, grow, and sustain any team, elevating the people is key. They need to feel valued and reminded of their importance.

In most of the activism and professional organizational efforts I have either participated in or observed, organizers focus on the issue, action, and opposition, but forget that the machine of their work runs on egos and fragile passions. You can't lead a concept. You can't lead an act. Being a "Thought Leader" is not really leadership. Intellectual inspiration is intense, frenetic, and short lived. Long term inspiration is emotional and subconscious.

You lead people. It's very hard to accomplish more than symbolic flashes of public interest without consistently empowered and inspired people. Serve people in their work, wins, and through failure. Offer opportunities to matter and let your success be a product of theirs.

Love you, Max. Miss you tons.

Rachel Berry
Apr 22, 2024

Get to know small, local producers of food (farmers) and other goods. For me, those community connections have been very grounding and beneficial - it makes me, and others in my grassroots networks, feel less isolated, more united, and more hopeful for the future.

Peas and love!

Rachel B.

