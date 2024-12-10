Photo by Jarrette Werk (Aaniiih & Nakoda) Underscore Native News / Report for America

This is the second in a series of articles introducing the Thacker Pass Six, a group of traditional indigenous people and grassroots activists — including myself — who are being sued by a Canadian mining company called Lithium Nevada Corporation.

This is Bhie-Cie Zahn-Nahtzu, a member of the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and Te-Moak Shoshone and Washoe by blood. She is a mother of 4, artist, and small-business owner. She is multi-talented as a seamstress who also does design and graphic arts.

Much of her art reflects her love for her cultures and Native plants. She has a one-acre allotment on the Hungry Valley Indian Reservation and has turned it into a micro-certified wildlife habitat. She tends her flock of chickens and composts family food scraps to support her organic gardening efforts. She loves to spend her time with her hands in the earth, gathering and sharing seeds in an effort to give the precious pollinators a safe and beautiful place to exist.

Bhie-Cie first came to Peehee Mu’huh in 2021, visiting the land defense camp with her children and walking all across the land to visit with plant relatives and taking in the night sky without other light pollution. When asked why she joined the action to defend Peehee Mu’huh, Bhie-Cie says, “I'm just a Native mother who disagrees with the open pit mining. It's not that I really wanted to go out there and be uncomfortable and worry about losing my freedom every day. But I was in a unique position, being self-employed, that I was able to go. I understand most people have to keep their job, they don't have the freedom to pursue something that they believe in.”

Now, Bhie-Cie is being sued by Lithium Nevada Corporation, a fully-owned subsidiary of Lithium Americas. The suit is a civil case, which means that the company is seeking to get money from Bhie-Cie and her co-defendants.

Here's Bhie-Cie’s full statement, in her own words:

I grew up with my traditional grandparents who were boarding school survivors. They gave me a strong background in being Native and loving the land and the concept that we are all related. I love being here on the Earth with the plants, animals, art, beauty, colors, and sunshine. When I was out there [at Peehee Mu’huh / Thacker Pass] I was uplifted by a lot of people. I had neighbors and friends sending me five or ten dollars, saying ‘Hey, I support you,’ or showing up in my driveway and dropping off wood, water and supplies to take out to the other land defenders. We were there in a representative role. There were a lot of people who were out there in spirit but only a few of us were lucky enough to be able to coordinate our lives to physically be out there. I'm not a materialistic person so the lithium mine can't take a lot of things away from me. And as I understand a SLAPP lawsuit is trying to bring me embarrassment. But I have a pretty good sense of humor and I embarrass myself on purpose all the time; so I guess they can't even shame me. I’m not capable of engaging the legal fight, wading through stacks of paperwork full of legal jargon. I consider it a blessing that I'm slapped with a major multi-million dollar lawsuit and able to just toss it in a drawer and decide I'm not going to let that touch my everyday life. Supporters can help by contributing to our legal fund, sign the petition, learning how mining harms communities, and becoming more aware of environmental injustices everywhere. I appreciate all of our supporters so I can do my art, take care of my home and children, be in my garden, and connect back to the things that I love. For more information visit ProtectThackerPass.org.

Bhie-Cie Zahn Nahtzu stands on the road leading to Lithium Nevada Corporation’s mining facility during prayer actions in May of 2023. Photo by the author.

A sacred fire lights a ceremonial tipi at Thacker Pass during 2023 prayer protests at the site. Photo by the author.

Photo by Jarrette Werk (Aaniiih & Nakoda) Underscore Native News / Report for America