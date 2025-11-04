Welcome to Biocentric, a newsletter about sustainability, greenwashing, and resistance. It’s written by author and organizer Max Wilbert. If you want to follow, you can subscribe for free. Paid subscribers, in return for supporting this publication and the activism you see here, receive access to private posts which contain behind-the-scenes reports and unreleased drafts.

Last week, I wrote about the different ways that governments and corporations use covert and overt forms of repression against revolutionaries, activists, and community organizers. If you haven’t already, I recommend reading that post to understand what we’re up against.

Before we begin, let’s get clear on one thing: if you are an activist or a revolutionary resisting imperialism, the destruction of the planet, and oppression, you are considered a criminal by the United States government, intelligence, and law enforcement. And as a result, they will try to smear us. They will try to outlaw us. They will send cops arrest us. They will try to destroy us in any way they can.

This post is about what we can do about it: the solidarity and security culture lessons that have been learned and passed down from movements in the past, and which we now must incorporate into our organizing.

It all begins with security culture.

What is Security Culture?

Security culture is a mindset, a set of practices, and an orientation. It’s a shared culture based on a shared set of understandings: that we have powerful opponents, that they are actively working to destroy our movements, and that we need to protect ourselves against them.

Beyond that, security culture is somewhat fluid. The rules can change over time depending on the political context, the type of repression that’s being waged against us, and where we’re located in the world. That’s why we don’t call it “security rules” or “security practices” — because it’s not just a checklist. It’s not as simple as, “just use Signal app, you’ll be good.” That’s too simplistic. In a security culture, we work to understand the strategies and methods used by our opponents and counteract them. We learn from history. We are dedicated. And we mean to win.

The days of counting on civil liberties to protect us are over. We’re entering a new, more openly repressive era in which the Trump administration and similar governments around the world are mocking and eviscerating the very ideas of democracy, due process, and equal treatment under the law. Many of the worst technologies of imperialist violence, social control, and surveillance — normalized under previous administration like Obama — are now being turned inwards. Some people define facism as “imperialism turned inwards.” Similarly, imperialism is “fascism turned outwards.” To combat these strategies, we must first understand the danger they represent — hence the first article in this series — and then, we must take action to defend ourselves and our communities.

Please note, before reading further, that I’m not a lawyer. Laws change and vary by jurisdiction. If you need legal advice in the United States, reach out to the National Lawyers Guild. Those people are heroes, and they’ll either have your back or help you find legal representation if you need it.

Rule #1: Don’t Talk to Cops

When the FBI knocked on my friend’s door, trying to get information about their son, they listened politely. Then they said, politely but very firmly: “I’m sorry, but no, I won’t talk to you” and closed the door in their face.

That’s security culture in action. It’s about taking action to protect ourselves and our communities, together.

If you take nothing else from this article, remember this: don’t talk to cops.

That includes FBI, ICE, local police, and other government law enforcement agents. It includes the friendly cop at the protest. It includes when they say “we’re just trying to help you.” It includes when they say “we’ll let you go if you just tell us what we need to know.” It includes when they threaten you with jail time or violence.

Don’t. Talk. To. Cops.

Ever.

It is legal for cops to lie to you. Don’t believe what they say.

Now let’s give the more detailed answer. The only right answer to a cop wanting to talk to you is to say two things:

1. “Am I being detained?” (Alternatively: “Am I free to go?”) If they tell you’re not being detained, walk away or close the door immediately.

2. If you are not free to go, it’s time for the second phrase: “I’m going to remain silent, and I’d like to speak to my lawyer.” Keep repeating it anyime you’re asked a question. Say nothing else.

It doesn’t matter whether you are guilty or innocent. Even if you are completely innocent, cops can manufacture evidence and fabricate a case out of nothing. It doesn’t matter how smart you are. It doesn’t matter if you believe you are telling police officers what they already know. It doesn’t matter if you just want to chit chat with police officers. Any talking to police officers, FBI agents, etc. will almost certainly harm you or others.

If you talk to a police officer, you give him or her the opportunity to testify against you based on what you said — or what they say you said.

Simply and politely say you wish to remain silent. Ask if you are being detained or are under arrest. If you are not, then walk away. If you are arrested or detained, repeat to everyone who asks you that you wish to remain silent and that you wish to speak to a lawyer. Say nothing else but your name, address, and birth date. Most convictions, whether people are guilty or not, come from people talking, not from investigative work.

Regardless of whether you’re involved in radical politics or not, any lawyer would advise you the same. To learn more, watch Don’t Talk to Cops – Part I and Part II on YouTube.

Rule #2: Maintain a “Firewall” Between Aboveground and Underground

Aboveground work is mostly public and legal (or at most, mildly illegal). Think protesting, journalism, public speaking, community organizing, building alternative institutions, mutual aid, unions, and civil disobedience.

Underground work is clandestine and usually highly illegal. Think sabotage, liberation movements, armed struggle, heists, guerilla warfare, and underground railroads.

These two types of organizing are inherently different. They involve different levels of risk and commitment. They attract different cohorts of participants. They are built around different strategic doctrines. And while they can work in concert, they should be separated to be as effective as possible.

The separation between these two wings of social change movements is called a “firewall.” And when it doesn’t exist, it can cause major problems. Here’s an example. Assata Shakur was a member of both the Black Panther Party (an aboveground organization) and the Black Liberation Army (an underground organization) in the early 1970s and was eventually arrested. She escaped prison in 1979 and went on the run, eventually reaching Cuba. In 1987 she published the book Assata: An Autobiography, in which she writes from personal experience about the importance of a firewall:

“One of the [Black Panther] party’s major weaknesses was the failure to clearly differentiate between aboveground political struggle and underground, clandestine military struggle. An aboveground political organization can’t wage guerilla war anymore than an underground army can do aboveground political work. Although the two must work together, they must have completely different structures.”

In theory, total separation between aboveground and underground political activity maximizes the safety of both wings. In practice, this is rarely achieved.

For example, before sabotaging the Dakota Access Pipeline in 2016, Catholic Worker and eco-activist Jessica Reznicek was deeply involved in non-violent direct action and protest movements. This is an understandable trajectory: first try working inside the system, then try tactics that are mildly illegal. Then when that doesn’t work, escalate. The problem is that this paints a target on aboveground movements, making them easier to repress, and simultaneously makes it easier for cops to identify who went underground. There’s no easy solution here, but the conundrum is important to understand. Those who are considering serious underground work should distance themselves from the aboveground.

Another illustrative example comes from South Africa, where prior to 1960, the African National Congress (ANC) was a legal, aboveground political organization involved in rallies, speeches, and community mobilization against apartheid. However, following the Sharpeville massacre and the resulting state of emergency declared by the government, the ANC was outlawed. Subsequently, many of the organizers — including Nelson Mandela — chose to go underground and pursue armed struggle.

In this case, the laws that defined the boundary between aboveground and underground shifted. Suddenly, people and organizations who had been using the techniques of aboveground organizing found themselves in a new political context, one in which merely belonging to the wrong organization was grounds for arrest, interrogation, torture, and sometimes execution.

Rule #3: Don’t Talk About…

Your involvement or someone else’s involvement with an underground group.

Your or someone else’s desire to get involved with such a group.

Your or someone else’s participation in illegal action.

Someone else’s advocacy for such actions.

Your or someone else’s plans for a future illegal action.

Don’t ask others if they are a member of an underground group.

Don’t talk about illegal actions in terms of specific times, people, places, etc.

This rule comes about because these types of questions are often used by informants and undercover cops who want to gather information.

In general, information about actions should be kept on a need-to-know basis, and the more illegal the action is, the tighter information should be held. However, there are some exceptions. Nonviolent civil disobedience is illegal, but can sometimes be discussed openly. Sometimes you want to claim these types of actions, loudly and proudly.

In the United States, it’s still legal (but not risk free) to speak out generally in support of monkeywrenching, sabotage, revolutions, and other highly illegal forms of resistance, as long as you don’t encourage people to take action and link this to specific places, people, times, etc.. Even if this is legal in your area, be aware of possible repression or consequences so you can make an informed decision about what level of risk you choose to take, or whether your energy would be better spent in the shadows.

Rule #4: Never Allow Cops Into Your Home Without a Search Warrant

If cops come to your house to ask questions, do not let them in. From inside your door, or from outside with your door shut behind you, politely say “I wish to remain silent.” Ask them if you are under arrest or if they have a search warrant. If they say no, go back inside your house and close your door politely. If you invite a police officer into your home, they have consent to search your home.

They may push in anyway. Say “I do not consent to a search.” Take note of who they are and what they do. If they are breaking the law, any evidence they find may not be admissible in court.

Rule #5: Don’t Snitch

A snitch is someone who provides information to the police or feds in order to obtain lenient treatment for themselves. Often, snitches provide information over an extended period of time to the police. Sometimes this occurs after they are arrested and asked to become informants. In return, they may receive money, or have their own illegal behavior ignored by the police.

Snitching is the classic Prisoner’s Dilemma. The only way out is through building mutual trust, being prepared to pay the consequences of our actions, and maintaining our courage in the face of repression.

Here’s a list of prominent snitches in the radical environmental movement.

Rule #6: Don’t Snitchjacket

It’s not safe nor a good idea to generally speculate or accuse people of being an infiltrator (undercover cop). Ironically, this is a typical tactic that infiltrators use to shut movements down, but it’s also common among paranoid or scared activists, or people who are just new to organizing under a repressive state.

Paranoia can cause destructive behavior and violence, as discussed in part one of this series. Making false/uncertain accusations is dangerous: this is called “bad-jacketing” or “snitch-jacketing.” In the past, it has led to people getting killed.

Movement history shows that this is a bad idea. Instead, we must build strong relationships and deep trust based on shared experience.

Rather than snitchjacketing, focus on behavior. There are many behaviors that can disrupt groups or make them unsafe. Whether someone is a cop or not is almost impossible to know unless they’ve made a major mistake. Focus on addressing behaviors. Some of the behaviors to watch out for are sexism, abusive behavior, gossip, and creating conflict between individuals or groups.

If a person is destructive to our movements, they should be removed.

Rule #7: Build a Culture of Solidarity

We can’t fight fascists alone. Many of us have different specific goals or strategies, and we may have disagreements — even serious ones. But we must find similarities, overlaps, and areas where we can work together. Otherwise we’re cooked. As one activist, commenting on STRATFOR’s divide-and-conquer tactics, put it: “Our response has to be the opposite; bridging divides, foster mutual understanding and solidarity, stand together come hell or high water.”

Many people across the left share 80% or more of their politics, and yet constructive criticism and mature discussion of disagreements is the exception, not the rule. We need more thoughtful behavior. Don’t spread rumors, don’t tear down other activists, and don’t forget who the real enemy is. Don’t waste your time fighting those who should be your allies – even if they are only partial allies. Let’s disagree, and let our disagreements help us learn more from each other and build alliances. In the end, that’s our only chance of winning: together.

Rule #8: Normalize Security Culture

Security culture has that name because that’s what it needs to be in order to work. It’s not an individual thing. It’s a culture shared among members of your group, community, friends, family, and coworkers, to the maximum extent possible.

When cops can’t get information from one person, they’ll look for weak links. That means our romantic partners and roommates need to understand this too. Even if you’re not involved in political activity, having the wrong friends can get you in trouble. Best to follow the rules of security culture no matter who you are.

When my aunt heard that the FBI had been asking questions about my environmental activism back in 2018, she told me that her father — my grandfather — would have said, “He must be doing something right.” No recrimination, no fear, no blame or shame. Just pure solidarity. That’s security culture in action.

Rule #9: Build Offline

The internet was largely built as a project of the US Department of Defense. It’s operated by corporations like Google, which also received major defense funding in its early days. Social media companies — Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Substack — are gold mines for intelligence agencies, and they cooperate willingly. ICE is building a surveillance tool for this now; the FBI, CIA, and other agencies have been engaged in these practices for decades already.

In short: the internet is their territory. Any use we can carve out of it, by writing in spaces like this one, is decidedly a double-edged sword. Effective and revolutionary forms of resistance will not happen online, nor can they be coordinated over the internet — at least, over the open web.

In these grim times, we must, as much possible, organize offline. When we must use the internet, become proficient in encrypted communications and basic digital security. No digital security technique is 100% effective, but by making mass surveillance difficult we contribute not only to our own security, but the security of entire movements by burying the meaningful data amid a stream of encrypted content and increasing the cost and difficulty of surveillance in general.

Worth a watch:

“It’s fair to assume that ICE is using Cellebrite to hack the phones and steal data from every single person that they arrest, regardless of immigration status. And when your device is searched, authorities stealing your data is only one of the risks that you face. Another is that they might install spyware and then hope you keep using it.”

Recommendations

Learn the laws in your country/state/jurisdiction: learn what acts and what type of speech is legal and illegal; learn what previous activists have been tried for.

Find contact details for activist and protest lawyers/legal advocates in your area.

Link in with experienced activists: they will have a wealth of experience and knowledge about the landscape of activism where you are, and can teach you what are the local logistics and strategies for staying safe.

Myths of Security Culture

Myth # 1

“Working aboveground makes me safe.”

Any action involves risk. Even aboveground action can lead to repression.

Aboveground movements protect themselves almost exclusively through numbers and public solidarity.

There is often no way to do aboveground work and keep your identity hidden.

Aboveground movements can only build numbers and public solidarity by being public and open in order to attract others.

Operate on the assumption that all internet and phone communication is monitored.

One of the main roles of the aboveground is to be the public face of the movement. This important work cannot be done if we are constantly trying to hide our identities.

There are perfectly legitimate reasons for wanting to keep a low profile, but hiding your identity completely is practically impossible. If you have reason to not want attention from the government (for example, if you are not a citizen), then you should take extra precautions and be aware of the risks.

Myth # 2

“Police officers have to identify themselves. Police officers can’t lie to you.”

Undercover infiltrators could not do their job if they had to identify themselves.

Police officers are legally allowed to lie to people – and do so routinely – to encourage compliance, both on the street and especially in interrogation. Police officers and other agents also present false evidence, including pictures, video, and audio to trick people into talking about other people.

Government agents of all kinds can threaten you, your family, and your friends. The best defense is to not talk, not believe them, not cooperate, and ask others for help.

Myth # 3

“Security Culture guarantees my safety.”

Political action has inherent risks.

Security culture makes us more effective, but it doesn’t make us 100% safe.

Nothing can guarantee safety.

Strict separation between aboveground and underground helps protect people.

What to Do When People Break the Rules of Security Culture

Educate (tactfully and privately) and point people who breach Security Culture to further resources. Speak up right away, or pull the individual aside afterwards.

Don’t let violations pass or become habit.

Chronic violators have the same detrimental effect as infiltrators. It is important and necessary to set boundaries. If someone consistently violates Security Culture, even after being corrected, they should be removed from the group for the safety of everyone.

Resources

This video of a recent interview I did is worth checking out if you’re interested in this topic:

