Paulo Kirk
Spot on, as always.

But ya know? DNA, bro. Epigenetics, amigo. If we we think the hardware and spyware are mother fuckers, think mRNA and DNA hacks. Ya think those Covidians are some tin foil hat "conspiracy"?

Lipid Proteins and DNA morphing vaxxes, nah, just a bunch of loonies talking?

Then, well, recall the guns, germs, and steel with the fucking cross:

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/it-has-always-been-psychosis-of-whites

Iberia, man-oh. One hundred million murdered through the Iberian Project. Think Conquistadors.

It Has Always Been Psychosis of White Fucking People = Iberians, Puritans, Anglos, Greeks, Jews, Name your Psychotic

+--+

Now now, 500 years later, and those

Hero Hugo Chavez, murdered with some cancer-turbo virus?

Santa's, err, Satan's Jewish elves are working overtime:

Trump and Hegseth and Jews of Is-rrr-a-hell -- Torture Kings for the Moment . . . Lessons Learned

JEWS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that “anyone with a cell phone owns a piece of Israel." His remarks were viewed as an admission about Israel’s global sabotage and spy network.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/trump-and-hegseth-and-jews-of-is

Yossi Cohen, who formerly led the Israeli Mossad, bragged that Israel has “booby trapped” equipment in every country around the world, similar to the explosives implanted in pager devices used in the 2024 pager attack in Lebanon.

Israeli newspaper Maariv reported, “Cohen, who served as head of the Mossad from 2016 to 2021 … referred to the method of ‘manipulative equipment’– equipment that is not only booby-trapped but is used to gather covert intelligence and disrupt it – a method he developed between 2002 and 2004.”

The paper went on to note:

According to Cohen, this method has been successfully implemented in many operations, including Operation Pager, which hit Hezbollah, and in various countries around the world with the aim of penetrating the supply chain of Israel’s enemies. ‘Do you know how much ‘treated’ equipment we have now in these countries? You can’t imagine, but I know. It’s a tremendous level of intelligence, one for which I haven’t slept for 38 years. That’s what I’ve done day and night every day for more than 38 years, if you include military service.” To the host’s question about which countries are involved, Cohen answered: ‘In every country you can think of,’ he said.

+--+

Never forget Edward Bernays, Jew, lived past a hundred years, never smoked, never chewed eggs and bacon for breakfast, but he sure did get women hooked on cigs (freedom torches) and worked for the Pork Council to push eggs and bacon as the breakfast of clogged arteries.

These people, man, these people. Never ever trust these "people" even if you screw them! Especially if you screw them.

Torah Torah Torah:

Rahab is a Canaanite prostitute who becomes faithful to the God of Israel, hiding two Israelite spies when the king of Jericho sends men to capture them. The rabbis imagine her as a superhumanly seductive woman who knows the secrets of all the men in Jericho, as well as the ultimate example of repentance. The biblical story, however, suggests a more complex character, who worked within the power structures around her.

4h

Tiokasin Ghosthorse: Well, you know, in the original intuition of Lakota language, intuition of all of us I would say - without any filters of what intuition is by giving a definition, from this perspective of the Western mind, which I've been educated in and as Robert Clemens or Mark Twain said, It took me years to get over it, right? So when I’m thinking about what happens when we lose contact, we lose relationship with the Earth, we are constantly looking for that search, for ourselves, in others, and it gives way, because of our loss of instruction, it gives way to the fact that somebody else can come and rescue us. And when I think about, the original instructions, the original intuition, is the fact that even today, people go out to the wild, go out to nature, go someplace hidden, to heal, basically to understand and usually it's this sort of benevolence of I can go to the wild, to the Earth, to nature, to listen. And when I think about that, it's well, I think it's different. When we were taught as young people that we can, yes, we can go to the Earth and mother nature to listen, but in that, in the fullness of the thought, where most Indigenous peoples kind of, you know, look at that wonderment and what do you mean going to the Earth and listening for lessons actually. And then what we understand is, as one Native person, I would just say it this way, is that we usually have gone to the Earth, to find out how Mother Earth is listening to us. And that takes a lifetime, it just doesn't come up with a cause and effect.

You know, we go we get rewarded, we come back, and then we have the answer - the solution. So I think the savior mentality is tied up in the cause and effect of, we have solutions to save, what we can have our, possessive, our environment, our climate, our Earth, our - everything is possessive. And so when it comes to the savior mentality, the salvation point mentality, it’s that there is always going to be salvation for us as long as we follow the rules and regulations of an authority figure, religion, science, or government. And all of those have authority figures, where you look at it the other way, in relational languages, and in Indigenous languages, there is no need for monotheism or authority. Because that domination does not fit authority, well, it does actually domination and authority go together, but domination does not fit relational languages, and in relational languages, everything is in scope, everything is relative, everything is related. And there's no need to get connected, or even save that which giving you all the answers, meeting all your needs as Mother Earth does.

So Mother Earth does indeed listen to us and gives us all that we need all our cries, all our whimpers, all our prayers, she answers it, gives us food, gives us water, gives us warmth, and we learn in between those like warm and cold, we learn what the balance is, we learn what the rhythm is. And so once we are into the rhythm, you can really start questioning, what is savior mentality? What is salvation point mentality? We're always looking for the solution. So I think rather than looking for this solution, we need to acknowledge where we are at in this consciousness, or in this continuum of being in the present and this comes through when you speak your Indigenous language and most Indigenous languages that I know of, don't have nouns. So therefore there cannot be a savior mentality.

Now you see how the western mind tries to take all of what I just said and put it into the box of, I need to find the answer to why is this? We need a reference, we need something so that we can learn “how to”, as if how to was a manual to do something. And what we've forgotten is that Mother Earth is always listening to us, Mother Earth is always teaching us lessons. There's not one time in human history, that humans can teach Mother Earth, any lesson, you see. And so that's our arrogance to think that we can control the Earth, we can, you know, do what we want to the Earth, and even save the Earth. And so in that sense, you know, the Western mind, the Euro-Western wants to be at the top of the heap so that they can, I don't know what it is, reward, cause and effect, take and reward, or give and reward type of mentality, a dualism. And you see that Mother Earth is not like that, very many qualities of communication she has. So I guess that's a long way of understanding or trying to answer the question of what is savior mentality.

