Biocentric

Biocentric

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Jesús Martín González's avatar
Jesús Martín González
5d

Beautiful triad (Decisive, Shaping and Sustaining) and examples. I love triads, and my articles on Substack are to help you think in triads. Binomials, except if we dont think in complementarities, yin/yang, create polarisation and triads with a greater degree of complexity, helping us break those polarities.

Regarding the four categories of people and, in a fractal way, the 'rebels', I think Todd Kashdan had four archetypes of insubordination: Niche Carvers, Innovators, Defenders, and Culture Shifters.

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1 reply by Max Wilbert
Superball's avatar
Superball
3d

Ahhh this helps, thank you! As a Shaper, I’ve been wondering if I’m doing any good, but I’m not cut out for direct or logistical things unless I’m backed into a corner and there’s no other choice (and then the toll is huge; I’m still recovering from such things from years ago). I’m deliciously adept at what I do, though. 😁 Eyes on the prize, yes! ✊🏼💚

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