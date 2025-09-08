Biocentric

Paulo Kirk
6d

Oh, the Irony, Max, the Irony.

So, a forest defender is a people to be destroyed which is just a small cog in the machine that is is Gazafication of the World.

Imagine that, as the IOF/IDF trains US ACAB forces, and this will be the way of the future -- skunk gas, plasma weapons, drones, drone-launched tasers, and the nightmare of Ellison and Karp and Zuckerberg and Brin and Altman AI biometric scanners and data pools for us Biocentric Types.

More proving grounds for the Goyim after the Judaics exploit this hemisphere for their despotic and dictator-propping moves to suppress, hmm, those forest defenders in South and Central America.

Making the fight here like a walk in the park.

Nearly 200 Land and Environmental Defenders Killed in 2023, Mostly in Latin America, Global Witness Report Reveals

https://earth.org/nearly-200-land-and-environmental-defenders-killed-in-2023-mostly-in-latin-america-global-witness-report-reveals/

That genocidal racist Jewish Supremacy State will assist in more disappeared, jailed, tortured and murdered Land Defenders in SA.

Remember that when you say Shalom Y'all to your backers and co-workers who, well, have a secret agenda packed away as trust fund babies and, hmm, just more of that.

+--+

The growing Israeli foothold in South America: Three new battlegrounds

As Tel Aviv exploits the regional resurgence of anti-imperialist forces, its foothold in Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile faces growing resistance from movements determined to push the occupation state out of Latin America.

https://thecradle.co/articles/the-growing-israeli-foothold-in-south-america-three-new-battlegrounds

Peace2051
5d

I'm glad the incident didn't result in bloodshed. It was surely threatening that with no explanation of why they felt justified in their brandishing a gun. I'd be curious to know if police surveillance (in person or trail cams) of the approach roads could identify the black jeep (with identifiable winch maybe?) and by inference the perpetrators. But such an incidence points the way things may be headed as more people are aware of impending environmental collapse. (For reference CO2 in the atmosphere hit 430 ppm per NOAA data: https://gml.noaa.gov/ccgg/trends/ ).

