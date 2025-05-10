Biocentric with Max Wilbert

Biocentric with Max Wilbert

Mankh
21h

May the blockade prevail and Parched fail. Great video, reminded of Jackson Browne's 1971 song "our Lady of the Well":

"But it's a long way that I have come

Across the sand, to find this peace among your people in the sun

Where the families work the land as they have always done

Oh, it's so far, the other way my country's gone

Across my home has grown the shadow of a cruel and senseless hand

Though in some strong hearts the love and truth remain"

Elisabeth Robson
16h

"If trees could speak, what sorrows would be theirs, for human progress is to them at best irrelevant, at worst apocalyptic."

-- Cody DeYoung, Words in the Woods

