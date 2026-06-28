Biocentric

Biocentric

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leaf Seligman's avatar
Leaf Seligman
Jun 28

Max, this piece is equally painful and essential to read. Thank you for taking the time and bearing the anguish of recounting the history and the current desecration of our kindred beings. Your act of witness summons us to act—to pray with our feet—so that we don’t succumb to despair in the presence of such insidious violence.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Max Wilbert
Geoffrey Deihl's avatar
Geoffrey Deihl
Jun 28

This is a fine piece of work Max, tying so many present and past events together. I was aware of the Nippon tank failure, but your writing put a human face on it that can't be found in the MSM. So few of us are aware of the depth of the problems we face, and even the simplest and most obvious solutions evade us. About two miles from where I live stands an enormous vacant lot with signs for commercial development on it on the edge of a poor neighborhood. It has been there for at least five years since I returned to Buffalo and begs to be turned into a green space that would provide shade, a patch of habitat and improve community health, but no, it just stands in a stretch of urban blight. Honestly, I think we're cooked as we watch heat hammer Europe with a monster El Niño just getting under way. Still, I take some solace in being part of a community that recognizes our plight. Thank you for this intense, heartfelt work.

My latest: https://geoffreydeihl.substack.com/p/the-kitchens-on-fire

Reply
Share
4 replies by Max Wilbert and others
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Max Wilbert · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture