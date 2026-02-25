Forests, Fascists, and Fighting Back

Justin McAffee, author of the indispensable newsletter Collapse Curriculum, has been a friend of mine for nearly a decade now. We met on a prayer run in eastern Nevada in 2018, and since then our paths have spiraled closer. We now live in the same part of western Oregon.

On the afternoon of February 24th, we met for the first in what may become a series of live streams to discuss our recent writing and the political crisis. We talked about the BLM logging plan threatening millions of acres of western Oregon forests, strategies and tactics for fighting back against fascism, eco-sabotage, non-violent movement strategy, and much more.

Other topics we discussed:

ICE fascism in Minnesota and across the US

Power, oligarchy, and democracy

The global war of terror as a driver of American collapse

Trumpism as an intensification of ongoing processes of empire-building

Genocide and the markers of fascism

The contradiction of the climate crisis and the pressure cooker this fuels

Offensive approaches, and the example of sabotage in World War II

Domestic policy, the black box of public commenting, the administrative state, and regulations as a tool of inverted totalitarianism

Power, the wealthy, and the links between Epstein, the CIA, Mossad, Steve Bannon, and rise of the far right

The internet as driver of social decline

Revolution in the age of surveillance and social isolation

It was a rich conversation, and we’re just getting started. Thank you Katharine Beckett Winship, Lyle Lewis, Jan Andrew Bloxham, Jeanne Elbe, and many others for tuning into my live video with Justin McAffee! Hopefully the first of many.

Let me know what you think of this new format, since this is my first time exploring the use of live video.

