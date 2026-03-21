Is Collapse Our Best Option?

Welcome to Biocentric, a newsletter about sustainability, greenwashing, and resistance. I’m author and organizer Max Wilbert. If you want to follow, you can subscribe for free. Paid subscribers, in return for supporting this publication and the activism you see here, receive access to private posts, which contain behind-the-scenes reports and unreleased drafts.

Last week, I published a piece on Iran’s closure of the Straight of Hormuz and Iran’s largely unknown eco-feminist movement. Yesterday morning, I discussed that article during a live streaming video. Here’s the recording of that live stream.

I especially focused on the topic of economic collapse: its disproportionate impacts on the poor, its ecological benefits, its inevitability, and how we should think about it and respond to it as biocentric people.

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Biocentric is a liberated zone with zero AI-generated content.